Update: 5.50pm
A flood watch has been issued for the Hopkins River with the State Emergency Service warning of renewed widespread minor flooding likely from Sunday.
A Watch and Act severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for the south-west with the Bureau of Meteorology urging people to shelter indoors on Saturday evening.
The SES said isolated moderate flooding was possible as isolated showers and thunderstorms in the west from Saturday morning, increase and extend through western and central districts during the day, and into the east from late Saturday afternoon and into Sunday. Severe thunderstorms are possible.
The SES issued the warning on Saturday afternoon and said the rainfall forecast was to be less intense than the previous weekend's rainfall.
"Catchments are saturated following recent rainfall, with flooding and elevated river levels continuing in some locations," the the SES said. "Storages are full and releasing water. Rivers are likely to respond quickly to further rainfall."
Rainfall totals of 10-20mm are forecast for Saturday across the flood watch area, with isolated higher totals of 20-50mm possible with storms.
As of 5.30pm on Saturday, Warrnambool airport had recorded rainfall of 14.6mm.
A thunderstorm asthma warning issued for the south-west region earlier on Saturday was extended to 'prepare now' at 5.55pm.
The Bureau of Meteorology severe thunderstorm warning for the south-west, Mallee and Wimera forecast districts was issued at 5.18pm urging people to shelter indoors now.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging, locally destructive winds and large hailstones over the next several hours in the Mallee, south-west and Wimmera districts," the bureau said.
Locations which may be affected include Warrnambool, Portland, Hamilton, Nhill, Stawell, Horsham and Mildura.
As part of the warning, the SES said on Sunday, rainfall totals of 15-25 mm were forecast across the south-west, central and north eastern parts of the state, with higher isolated totals of 20-40 mm possible about the Alpine peaks.
"Minor to moderate flood warnings are current across several catchments in the flood watch area. Widespread renewed minor flooding is likely to develop in some locations where flooding has recently eased, from as early as Sunday morning."
Isolated moderate flooding is possible.
Residents are encouraged to stay informed - monitor your local conditions and remain alert.
Stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
Farmers should consider moving livestock and machinery to higher ground.
Monitor weather forecasts and river levels. Go to www.bom.gov.au/vic/warnings/
The SES warned impacts in the area could include:
- Areas around rivers and streams may be flooded.
- Caravan parks and camping grounds may be flooded.
- Local roads may be closed and low bridges may be underwater.
For more information go to emergency.vic.gov.au
Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency.
For severe weather related emergency assistance from the SES, phone 132 500.
Earlier: 1.20pm
A thunderstorm asthma warning has been issued for the south-west region ahead of increased storm activity forecast for the area on Saturday.
The consistent downpour, which began at 9.30am, is expected to continue with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a very high chance of showers, most likely during the afternoon and evening.
There is also the chance of a severe thunderstorm.
Since 9am Saturday, the Warrnambool airport has recorded 7.6 mm of rain up to 1pm.
There was zero rainfall overnight with the bureau recording 0.4mm of rain in Warrnambool at 10am. This increased to 2.6mm by 11am and rose to 4.0mm by 11.30am. It jumped to 4.4mm at 12pm and further increased to 6mm by 12.30pm.
The temperature is sitting around 15 degrees in Warrnambool.
Between 9am to 1pm Saturday, Mortlake recorded 6.0mm of rainfall, while Port Fairy had 4.4mm, Portland airport recorded 8mm and Hamilton received 5.8mm.
North to northeasterly winds of 25 to 40 km/h are expected to increase to 50 km/h before shifting westerly 15 to 25 km/h in the evening.
The maximum daytime temperatures across the region are expected to remain in the low 20s.
A thunderstorm asthma warning was issued at 12.36pm Saturday for the south-west district due to increased storm activity.
People may experience asthma symptoms or difficulty breathing due to thunderstorm activity.
Thunderstorm asthma can be triggered by a combination of high amounts of grass pollen in the air and a certain type of thunderstorm. For people who have asthma or hay fever this can trigger severe asthma symptoms.
If you develop symptoms follow your asthma management plan, or if you don't have a plan follow the four steps of asthma first aid.
Be aware of an increased chance of experiencing breathing difficulties or an asthma attack. Prepare now - carry your asthma reliever puffer with you at all times today.
Similar wet conditions are forecast for the region on Sunday with cloudy conditions and a very high (95 per cent) chance of showers with the chance of a thunderstorm.
There will be possible small hail at night with westerly winds of 30 to 45 km/h. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to around 10 degrees with daytime temperatures reaching around 16 degrees.
Snow is predicted to fall above 900 metres on Saturday and Sunday.
