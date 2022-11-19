Former Collingwood forward Leon Davis says his hard journey to the AFL makes him the person he is today.
Davis, who coached South West District league club Heywood in 2022, opened up about the struggles he faced in the lead up to pursuing a career in football at a treaty community forum in Warrnambool on Thursday.
"The struggle with the shame factor was always there, not having much growing up I suppose, my family were a very proud family so just having to catch a train to train in the rep teams, I was having to walk or run five to six kilometres," the Western Australian-raised Davis said.
"We didn't have a car - my mum and dad didn't know the full extent of the struggle - but for me, to be able to go to a certain train station and find my way, there were no maps on your iPhone in those days, you had to hold a Melways map at the servo or petrol station to have a look at where I had to go and find my way.
"All the other kids were getting dropped off and picked up by their mum and dad and I'd say to them 'mum and dad are coming soon' and I'd be the last one to leave because I was too embarrassed to say I needed a lift."
Davis was drafted to the AFL in 2000, playing more than 200 games as a clever small forward until his retirement aged 30 some 11 years later.
When he moved to Melbourne to play AFL he said he had to try and fit in and even the weather change impacted him.
"I remember having to sleeping in trackies, footy socks and a beanie, so I really struggled with the weather change," he said.
"But being for myself, the work that I put in growing up and the work that my family sacrificed for me to be able to have that opportunity, there was nothing I was going to do but my best and give it my all once I got drafted and made it to where I wanted to be."
Davis said his family was proud of his achievements which included being named in the All-Australian team twice.
"Every time I go home, it's not 'oh it's the footballer and this and that', it's just our boy, cousin, uncle, and pop now that I'm older," he said.
"It was a hard journey but one that made me the person I am today.
"The advice I'd give to a lot of young people trying to make it in their own profession is to keep striving and keep breaking down those barriers.
"Because if you're breaking barriers down, you're going to make it easier for the next guy or girl coming through in whatever they want to do."
Framlingham-born Jamarra Ugle-Hagan - a former AFL number one draft pick piling his trade at the Western Bulldogs, spent time in Melbourne from his teenage years, studying at Scotch College from years nine to 12.
"I was scared. When I was in year nine, I'd go home on a Friday arvo then wouldn't come back until Monday arvo, I'd skip Monday school just because i didn't want to leave. Once you come home, it's hard to leave," he said.
"But it just got easier and easier as mum and dad supported me and my brothers saying they're only one phone call away.
"As everyone says, you don't forget where you come from."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
