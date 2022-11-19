Wind farm reduces the number of turbines

The number of turbines planned for the proposed Mt Fyans wind farm near Mortlake have been reduced from 85 to 81.
Plans for the wind farm have been revealed as the project's developers take the next step in the approval process.
If approved, construction would start in 2024.
The turbines at the wind farm, which is about 5 kilometres north of Mortlake, would be up to 200 metres each.
The project was still in development stage and was progressing towards public exhibition.
Woolnorth Renewables said community feedback has been a "significant factor" in shaping the wind farm's final design.
The number of turbines had been reduced to reduce visual and noise impacts to landholders and further reduce environmental impacts.
The wind farm's proposed transport route has also been changed to avoid oversized vehicles travelling in close vicinity to Mortlake.
All oversized traffic would use either the Mortlake-Ararat Road or the Hamilton Highway.
Woolnorth Renewables spokesperson Giles Rinckes said feedback from the community and local agencies had been invaluable for refining the project's approach to planning and design.
"While there has been a range of views shared with us on the importance and value of wind energy, community members have been clear they want to see this project designed in a way that effectively minimises impacts to neighbours and the environment," he said.
Alongside plans to reduce turbine numbers, there are plans for no-obligation vegetation screening at neighbouring properties out to three kilometres - prior to the project being approved.
"We expect construction to commence in 2024 after planning approval and project financing has occurred," Mr Rinckes said.
A community benefit program of up to $85,000 will be provided every year to support initiatives around the Mortlake community.
Overall, the Mt Fyans Wind Farm is expected to inject $200 million into the region during construction and over $7.5 million in further, social benefits over its operational lifetime, the proponents say.
Further changes proposed in response to community feedback include:
The latest plans for the wind farm can be viewed online at mtfyanswindfarm.com.au or the Community shop in Dunlop Street, Mortlake.
"We're doing what we can to provide quality advice and information on the Mt Fyans Wind Farm so residents can see how we are responding to their interests and delivering a project that fits well with local expectations," Mr Rinckes said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
