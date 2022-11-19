The Standard
Porposed Mortlake wind farm to reduce number of turbines in revised plans

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated November 20 2022 - 10:02am, first published 10:00am
Wind farm reduces the number of turbines

The number of turbines planned for the proposed Mt Fyans wind farm near Mortlake have been reduced from 85 to 81.

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

