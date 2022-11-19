State needs to move fast and protect women

Dear valued subscriber,
Each week our reporters dig into important issues impacting our community. Journalist Jess Howard has shone on a light on the appalling rise in violence against women for the past few years, and this week she filed a piece that documented one woman's harrowing story.
The victim-survivor spoke with Jess about how she lives in a 'prison of fear' even though she has an intervention against a man for 60 years. He has breached that order more than 1400 times. Jess penned this editorial to accompany the story. It's compelling reading and calls for legislative changes.
It's been six years since the Royal Commission into Family Violence considered the introduction of a stand-alone offence for coercive control.
The state government decided against it despite the commission recognising controlling behaviour increased the likelihood of victims being killed or seriously injured.
The south-west has continued to be plagued with family violence in the six years since the commission.
This week The Standard shared the harrowing story of a victim-survivor who doesn't feel safe despite an intervention order being in place for 60 years.
Her perpetrator recently pleaded guilty to persistently breaching the order - 1409 times. He was placed on a good behaviour bond.
The maximum penalty for the offence is five years.
The woman says her ex-partner constantly controls her and she lives in a "prison of fear".
Stories of family violence-related homicides, like the murder of Queensland's Hannah Clarke and her three children, motivated the victim-survivor to tell her story.
After her ex-partner burned Ms Clarke and her children, it was found authorities missed or ignored signs she would be killed.
Ms Clarke's parents believe coercive control legislation could have saved their daughter's life.
The victim-survivor who spoke to The Standard this week agreed.
On Wednesday NSW premier Dominic Perrottet announced the state would create a stand-alone offence for coercive control, becoming the first jurisdiction to pass the life-saving law reforms.
Overseas, the reforms have been underway for years with the offence introduced in England, Wales in 2015 and Scotland in 2019.
And despite Victoria being the only state or territory to have held a royal commission into family violence, it appears to be no closer to following their lead.
A state government spokeswoman told The Standard there was a "diversity of views on any legislative change".
"Extensive consultation would be a key part of any further reform," she said.
In our neighbouring state, those who carry out repeated abusive behaviours with the intent to coerce or control will be jailed for seven years.
And while Victoria Police officers are trained to recognise coercive control, there are fears our criminal justice system doesn't include the "full experience" of domestic violence.
It's widely reported that homicides are often preceded by histories of other forms of coercive and controlling behaviour.
In Australia, a woman is killed by a current or former partner every nine days.
Criminalising controlling behaviour will help prevent the escalation of abuse.
Victoria needs to act fast.
The state election race is heating up with preferences in South West Coast likely to play a big part.
The preference deals were revealed after voting on Monday and The Standard and FitzMedia teamed up for an online forum with eight of the 10 candidates. Two are yet to put themselves forward for the media.
The forum found there was bipartisan support for The Lookout, the region's proposed alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation centre. But Labor's Kylie Gaston and the state government failed to commit to funding the project, something the Coalition and Liberal MP Roma Britnell pledged to fund months ago. After six years of campaigning and considerable community support, it's time Labor came to the party. Could Premier Dan Andrews make an announcement this week? Could such a move swing the result in South West Coast?
Ms Gaston was busy with promises this week, including a $5m Tafe expansion at Warrnambool's Sherwood Park.
Dennington's outlook leaked bleak a few years ago when its heart beat, the milk factory, closed. But this week we revealed new owners ProVico just finished a $20m expansion and jobs have grown. It's a great success story.
Photographer Sean McKenna captured the image above near Loch Ard Gorge while he was there for the handover of artefacts from the Loch Ard shipwreck. That story is a must-read.
