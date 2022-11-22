State election candidates have offered a mixed bag of proposals to improve education outcomes but agree on the need to increase teachers' salaries and funding to public schools.
South West Coast candidates pitted their ideas against each other for addressing teacher shortages and under-resourced schools - voted as another key issue for The Standard readers - at an election forum.
While experts say there are a range of complex issues fracturing the public education sector in the south-west and other regional Victorian areas, funding is the most pressing concern.
Australian Education Union Victorian branch president Meredith Peace said the funding system, which favoured students from independent and private schools, was increasingly disadvantaging public schools.
"We don't think that's acceptable," she said.
"Without that funding, public schools aren't able to provide the need of all the students - kids with a disability, kids with additional learning needs, more breadth of curriculum."
Ms Peace said staff shortages had "exploded" in rural and regional Victoria, especially with the casual relief teaching (CRT) workforce taking a hit during the pandemic.
"Many of those people during COVID didn't want to work in schools because they were concerned about their health," she said.
"The tutor program ... has also taken some of those people out of the system.
"A lot of our new graduates often start work by doing CRT work ... but of course, we've had fewer numbers coming through and fewer completions."
Deakin University education professor Jill Blackmore said a complete overhaul of the school funding system was needed.
"We have an increasingly inequitable funding system ... because of the ways in which the funding has been gradually shifting towards the private schools," she said.
Ms Blackmore said Gonski review recommendations - which advised governments to redirect funds from overfunded schools to poorer schools more than a decade ago - needed to be fulfilled.
"In Victoria, in particular, we still don't have the full amount that is required under the Gonski funding," she said.
"That is possibly something that could be renegotiated."
She said more also needed to be done to improve the reputation of the teaching profession and attract more people from STEM backgrounds.
"Teachers feel like they're not fully supported," she said.
"Their professional status has really been under a huge amount of media and political pressure.
"We have few people coming through in science and technology areas (because) the teaching salary has reduced and there are no career paths after the first few years."
South West Coast Liberal MP Roma Britnell said face-to-face teaching staff needed to be propped up rather than focusing on education department staffing.
"We need to be thinking about how many people we need in the classrooms not in the department telling teachers how to teach," she said.
"We've got to get back to basics, support our teachers to teach the children what they need to learn... such as the reading and writing basics."
Ms Britnell said school workforces needed social support staff and aides to lighten teachers' workloads.
"We need to get more people in the classroom supporting teachers so they can get back to teaching," she said.
"They're spending all their time... on welfare and support."
Labor candidate Kylie Gaston said the education system needed to raise teachers' pay to better reflect their work pressure and responsibilities.
"Teachers these days are dealing with many issues in the classroom that go beyond just actual teaching," she said.
Ms Gaston said Labor had invested in more mental health support in schools while its free TAFE scheme could be used to upskill teachers.
"Someone, for instance, who has a teaching degree but would like to specialise in childcare or disabilities can take that further," she said.
Animal Justice Party candidate Jacinta Anderson said she would look to bolster the teaching workforce with more international staff.
"If we've got a shortage, we need to attract them internationally and retain them in the country," she said.
"We also just need (to) respect them and value them more and show that through their salaries."
Greens candidate Thomas Campbell said there needed to be more support for Warrnambool's Deakin University campus which has a "proven track record" of training and keeping teachers in the region.
"We need to make sure those student-staff ratios are improved," he said.
"We need to make sure that all of the administrative work that teachers do can actually be shared or perhaps given to other staff."
Independent candidate James Purcell said there needed to be a focus on lifting the Year 12 completion rate in the region to improve teacher performance.
"Some of those things will assist in our education levels and make it much better in this area," he said.
"We need to respect (teachers) and we need to pay them, and we need to have smaller classrooms so that they can teach well."
Independent candidate Jim Doukas said he thought there was "wokeness" in schools which needed to be stamped out.
"We need to get rid of the wokeness and some of the things - the brainwashing - that goes on in some of these schools and get back to basics," he said.
Independent Michael McCluskey said while increasing teachers' salaries would help, more needed to be done to address mental and workload stress.
"If you're under too much stress, under too much emotional load... all the money in the world isn't going to help you," he said.
"You're still going to want to leave."
Independent candidate Carol Altmann said teachers needed appropriate infrastructure and resources to do their jobs properly.
"Schools like Warrnambool College are missing out. Their gymnasium is 30 years old, it's completely not fit for purpose," she said.
"These are the sorts of things that make for (a) slightly depressing space for teachers. We shouldn't be blaming teachers, we should be supporting them."
