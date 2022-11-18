Terang's South West cricket clash with Noorat on Saturday will be a good chance for others to step up with several key players missing.
Players absent from the side that lost to Pomborneit last week include captain Tyson Hay and fellow all-rounder Tim Keane.
Both are out of the side due to being unavailable, with Hay saying Terang would field a "pretty young side".
"It's a good time for some junior players to come up to div one and try and test themselves," he said.
"Hopefully the boys can show what they can do and try and keep their spot for the future."
Young left-arm bowler Caleb Kavanagh will make his division one debut for Terang while batsman Tyler Smith and bowler Dom Johnson come into the side.
Hay is expecting a "close game" against Noorat, which suffered a round-one loss to Cobden.
"Noorat's always a tight contest," he said. "Over the last few years they've been improved so they're just getting a lot better now.
"Our boys are pretty keen to try and step up."
Terang fell 30 runs short against Pomborneit, in a game they could have won.
Hay said that would motivate the side this week.
"Our boys thought that we probably could have won last weekend and I think the boys have got a little bit of hurt from that, so they'll be pretty eager to get out there tomorrow and try and get the first win," he said.
In the other South West matches undefeated Pomborneit and Bookar go head-to-head, Heytesbury Rebels face Woorndoo and Camperdown play Cobden.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
