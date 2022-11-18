TOP Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde is expecting a forward showing from his lightly raced mare Sirileo Miss in Saturday's $500,000 Ballarat Cup.
Sirileo Miss, who has been running in group races at her four runs in this campaign drops back to listed company for the Ballarat Cup. Talented jockey Blaike McDougall has been booked for the ride in the feature race on the ten event program.
"Sirileo Miss has been running consistently in good group races," Wilde told The Standard. "She's a very honest mare. She's a length or two away from the top class mares. I think the Ballarat Cup is a winnable race if everything goes right in the run.
"She should appreciate the three kilogram weight drop compared to what she carried last time in the Matriarch Stakes. I'm hoping Blaike will have her on-pace in the run. I think she should be suited by the 2000 metres of the Ballarat Cup at this stage of her preparation."
MORE SPORT:
Sirileo Miss has won more then $600,000 in stakemoney from her 19 starts.
The Garden, a stablemate of Sirileo Miss is down to run in a $130,000 benchmark 84 but Wilde may scratch the five-year-old.
"I'll be guided by the track rating and the weather prediction on Saturday morning if The Garden runs on not," Wilde said.
"I don't think he's really comfortable on heavy tracks. He goes good on soft tracks but seems to struggle on the heavy ground. The Garden's race is the last of ten so if we get rain on the day the track may be really chopped out.
"We'll just wait and see how things pan out but apart from the track The Garden is in top order."
Wilde also accepted with Street Delight and Shuriken in a $175,000 race for three-year-olds and Mask Up in another restricted race.
Simon Ryan and Aaron Purcell are other Warrnambool trainers with runners on Ballarat Cup Day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
iframe src="https://cloud.mc.austcommunitymedia.com.au/the-standard-newsletter-page" width="100%" height="850px" /iframe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.