'Rainbow' dredging arch promises to alleviate some of Warrnambool's bay issues

By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 18 2022 - 1:35pm, first published 1:00pm
A rainbow arch is pumping dredged sand from Lady Bay to a new location off shore.

Dredging is under way in Warrnambool's Lady Bay but with the program moving less sand than the council wanted smaller dredging campaigns are set to happen every two or three years.

