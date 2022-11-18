Dredging is under way in Warrnambool's Lady Bay but with the program moving less sand than the council wanted smaller dredging campaigns are set to happen every two or three years.
The city's new boat ramp - which is undergoing its long-awaited $1.8 million upgrade - is also on track to open by December, the city council said.
The council is in the process of carrying out a $1 million major dredge of the bay with an initial 20,000 square metres of sand being moved during stage one.
A council spokesman said that once a full major dredge of 35,000 square metres was achieved, it was anticipated future smaller dredging campaigns could occur every two or three years.
The volume of dredged sand would be calculated every week during the works.
The Standard was contacted by residents who were concerned the sand was being pumped too close to the beach but the council has assured it was not.
"The sand is being pumped into the water in a "rainbow" arch up to 80 metres off shore - this will look different depending on the tide," the council spokesman said.
The dredged deposit will be dispersed by natural sediment transport processes along the beach profile - a methodology which has been employed elsewhere including Lakes Entrance.
The dredge itself will be in the water for the duration of the work with a booster pump located near the Worm Bay beach access.
The pipeline nozzle will be on a skid platform with an excavator and will be relocated every one to three days between McGennans and The Flume.
The dredge will operate seven days a week between the hours of 7am-7pm, and it was expected to be completed by Christmas.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
