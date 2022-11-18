The Standard
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Leon Davis share their thoughts on Treaty in Victoria

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated November 18 2022 - 6:23pm, first published 2:30pm
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Leon Davis at the community Treaty forum in Warrnambool on Thursday evening. Attendees were also given an insight into the AFL players' careers. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

TREATY is about empowering Indigenous people to make their own decisions, says AFL legend Leon Davis.

