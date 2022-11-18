TREATY is about empowering Indigenous people to make their own decisions, says AFL legend Leon Davis.
The former Collingwood Magpies player and 2022 Heywood senior football coach spoke alongside Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at a community Treaty forum in Warrnambool on Thursday.
Davis is a proud Whadjuk/Ballardong man living on Gunditjmara Country and Ugle-Hagan is a proud Gunditjmara, Peek Whurrong and Noongar man from Framlingham.
The First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria is working to set up three key foundations for future Treaty negotiations with the Victorian Government: a framework, authority and a self-determination fund. It will give Indigenous people self-determination.
South-west elected member Jordan Edwards asked the men where they saw Treaty 10 years down the track.
"What stood out to me the most was the content about health and wealth," Ugle-Hagan said.
"It would be good to know that in 10 years time there is the opportunity to build a better community around our culture.
"It would be good for everyone around Victoria to have more knowledge and to have that built across the state as one, not just in little groups."
For Davis, it's about being in control of their own futures and ensuring their history was acknowledged.
"Our ancestors really laid the foundations for us to be here now," he said. "It's been a good fight for them everyday to be equal, to be heard and to be recognised.
"It's just empowering our people and giving us the power to make our own decisions."
Davis said looking back, the generations before them fought tooth and nail.
"To be allowed to go around this area and be in certain locations after dark after a certain time, to practise our culture," he said.
"All these luxuries we have now, we still fight for more and we still deserve a lot more, but our ancestors before us they were denied those everyday basic rights.
"They had to fight tooth and nail to get us to a position now that we should always pay our respects to and acknowledge that."
He said the younger generations had to keep laying down the foundations of their ancestors.
"We need to all do our part because the generations before us did it for nothing," Davis said.
"For me, it's empowering our people, control, and have the ability to own our future.
"We know what's best for us.
"Times have gone when people can tell us what's best for us and what we need to be doing but they're not us.
"It's given us power as a people and to make decision we know what's best for us and take control of our future."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
