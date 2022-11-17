WARRNAMBOOL galloper Anirishman gets his chance to win his second country cup in three starts, for Patrick Ryan at Penshurst on Saturday.
Two starts ago, Anirishman scored a six length victory in the St Arnaud Cup and the popular trainer is hoping for another top performance from the six-year-old who will be ridden by underrated jockey Harry Grace in Saturday's $30,000 Penshurst Cup over 2000 metres.
"I think Anirishman will really appreciate the Penshurst circuit," Ryan told The Standard.
"He should be able to bowl along in front and make his own luck.
'Harry hasn't ridden Anirishman in a race but he's ridden him plenty of times in track-work so he's got a good understanding of the horse."
Anirishman ran fifth in stronger company last time at Moonee Valley and Ryan said the horse had improved with that run under his belt.
"We couldn't get any grass gallops into Anirishman after his St Arnaud win and that had an impact on his run at the Valley," he said.
"We've schooled him over hurdles on two occasions and taken him down the beach since his Valley run and he's going into the Penshurst Cup in top shape.
'I can't fault his condition. He's been a very consistent horse in his eleven runs for us.
"He'll probably run in a race on Jericho Cup Day next week after his Penshurst Cup run."
MORE SPORT:
From his 23 starts Anirishman has won four starts and been placed on seven occasions.
Racing Victoria stewards inspected the Penshurst track on Wednesday and rated the surface a soft six.
The Penshurst Cup is scheduled to start at 4.44pm.
The opening race is set down for decision at 1.00pm while the last of eight is due to begin at 5.26pm.
