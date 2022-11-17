Man killed in head-on crash

A man has died following a collision near Heywood on Friday.
Police believe two vehicles collided head-on on the Princes Highway at Lyons about 1am.
The male driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene and the male driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision occurred about halfway between Dartmoor and Heywood.
Ambulance Victoria, CFA and Victoria Police attended the scene.
Police are continuing to establish the exact circumstances around the collision and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
