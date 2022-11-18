Priceless items that washed ashore after the Loch Ard shipwreck have been returned to the place that took care of survivors in the aftermath of the tragedy 144 years ago. KATRINA LOVELL reports.
After 144 years, documents that washed up on the beach after the Loch Ard shipwreck are now rice paper thin and fragile but the region's link to the tragedy remains strong.
The Loch Ard disaster which claimed 52 lives is a familiar story but hearing it told in the voice of Eva Carmichael's great grandson Richard Townshend while standing at the cliffs overlooking the site brings it to life in a way that transports you to that freezing night.
The miraculous survival of Eva and apprentice sailor Tom Pearce, both 19, is often recounted but Mr Townshend put the spotlight on the enormity of Eva's loss this week.
Her story is something that has been passed down through generations, along with precious artefacts Eva had kept from the wreck site at Loch Ard Gorge.
This week, Mr Townshend donated some of those items to the Port Campbell community which will soon go on public display.
Among them was the now fragile CV and letters of recommendation for Dr Evory Carmichael - Eva's father - detailing his work history as a doctor in Ireland.
The pieces of paper were something tangible Eva could hold onto and remember her father, mother and the five siblings - the youngest just 10 and seven - she lost in that dreadful night of June 1, 1878.
"The tragedy of the Loch Ard still haunts us to this day," Mr Townshend told those who had gathered for the handover of the items overlooking Mutton Bird island on Tuesday.
He said Eva's story started with her "flamboyant, young and adventurous" older brother William who sadly went to his grave feeling responsible for the deaths of his family.
William had written letter after letter compelling his father to move his whole family from the damp and lush greenery of the Emerald Isle to a world away in Queensland where his skills as a trained country doctor were badly needed. "A perfect situation for his father and large young family," Mr Townshend said.
"Finally persuaded, Dr Evory Carmichael's decision was made to uproot his whole family and make that life-changing journey.
"What cruel thoughts must have gone through his mind as he watched in horror his dreams dashed as his young children were being washed overboard into the raging sea to a certain death. How he must have cursed his decision."
After three months at sea, and probably down to eating dreary salt pork, Mr Townshend said all on board were probably excited to reach their destination in Melbourne.
"It was within its grasp - only hours away," he said.
The captain even encouraged a party for the passengers because it would be their last night together, Mr Townshend said.
But then with the words "breakers ahead", the alarm was raised and a flourish of manoeuvres were undertaken but to no avail.
"Then it came, the sickening, shaking thud of a huge hole being punched through the bottom of the heavy laden ship's iron hull from the reef below," Mr Townshend said.
"The noise, the commotion, the screaming, the yelling, the praying as the panic set in as the ship foundered and sank in less than 15 minutes.
"Now we can only imagine the horror of witnessing that situation as it quickly unfolded. The desperation and death Eva witnessed as her own dear family was washed overboard to their deaths. All this indeed haunted her her whole life. How could it not?"
Eva, unable to swim, clutched at a chicken coup and then a spar in her effort for survival. Hours later, close to death and suffering from hypothermia, she spied a lone figure on the beach.
"She had to muster every last drop of energy to scream and wave twice before slumping back into a coma from the cold," Mr Townshend said.
"Providence did exist for Eva for that moment because that lonely figure was the exhausted Tom Pearce but at 18 still had youthful reserves of energy.
"He was able to put aside his fear and muster the incredible courage and fortitude necessary to dive back into the churning hellish turbulence of icy water and bone crushing flotsam. He was only able to swim slowly, navigating through all of the debris. It took him an exhausting hour each way to perform an unimaginable sea rescue of a helpless fellow human being."
As Eva lay in the cold, dark lonely cave, the "exhausted, battered, bruised and bloodied" Tom made numerous attempts to escape the "prison" in which they found themselves.
Scaling the almost unassailable 100-foot high cliffs, he came across two men who helped mount a rescue. After spending weeks at nearby Glenample homestead, Eva eventually went back to Ireland and married Thomas Townshend and had three sons.
Mr Townshend said that when he visited the south-west in 2012 he was so deeply touched by the welcome he received that when he came into possession of historical artefacts that belonged to his great grandmother, it was obvious what he should do with them.
"If they had survived this long in their perilous journey throughout the years...these artefacts belong to the generous community and country that helped Eva survive," he said. "I would like these last irreplaceable artefacts that Eva has left us to finally be given back."
Their journey back to the south-west started with a road trip across America by Geelong's Marion Johnstone and her daughter Catherine earlier this year.
Spending many summers by the beach in Port Campbell as a child, the story of the Loch Ard shipwreck has always fascinated Marion. "I feel very close to Port Campbell and the Loch Ard story," she said.
Marion and Catherine visited Mr Townshend at his home in Denver and he entrusted her with bringing the precious items back to Port Campbell, handing them over during a ceremony overlooking the site on Tuesday. Mr Townshend joined virtually via What'sApp.
As well as the CV and letters of recommendation for Dr Carmichael, who had qualified as a surgeon, the donated items include a photo that Tom had sent to Eva in the weeks after the disaster, a Bible probably belonging to another passenger that had washed up in the disaster and a collection of other original photos. The items are now being kept in a safe but are set to go on display at the Port Campbell museum before Christmas in a new display case.
Heytesbury District Historical Society treasurer Peter Younis said the items would be catalogued and stored in a manner that preserves them, and displayed in a way that tells their story. "We need to remember that Eva had lost her parents and all of her siblings bar William. It was an unbelievably traumatic event for this young girl," he said.
But with such priceless artefacts on display, there is now talk of a new museum in the town rather than using the converted old wooden hall. "I'd love a new museum," he said "Ultimately I think the community needs a dedicated, purpose-built museum.
"The stuff we've got is certainly of national and international significance. It's important stuff."
