Tragedy of the Loch Ard not forgotten as priceless treasures return to Port Campbell

Updated November 18 2022 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
Heytesbury District Historical Society's Peter Younis with a photo of Tom Pearce that was taken just days after the Loch Ard shipwreck which he sent to fellow survivor Eva Carmichael. Picture by Sean McKenna

Priceless items that washed ashore after the Loch Ard shipwreck have been returned to the place that took care of survivors in the aftermath of the tragedy 144 years ago. KATRINA LOVELL reports.

