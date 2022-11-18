Merrivale is set to welcome back three key names for Saturday's Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one clash against a 'dangerous' Allansford-Panmure unit.
Tigers playing-coach Justin Lynch confirmed spinners Hugh and Ryan Fleming, alongside important medium pacer Marcus Bunney will return for the clash in a significant boost to the bowling stocks.
Bunney - who snared 28 division one wickets in 2021-22 - will play his first game of the season while the Fleming boys both played in the opening match.
"We'll hopefully get them back on the park, fit and firing straight away, they're good players," Lynch told The Standard. "Marcus hasn't played yet, he's been available during the washouts which was a little disappointing and then Ryan and Hugh are our spin options which is great."
The Tigers mentor said the side had plenty of confidence in the early stages of the season, with the ledger sitting at one win, one loss but hoped to see improvement within the top-order batting ranks.
In the two matches played so far this season, the Tigers have been 5-57 (against Russells Creek) and 3-16 (against Port Fairy) before steadying both times.
"We only lost the first game (to Russells Creek) by 15 runs and we dropped five catches. That was the game right there, especially considering we pride ourselves on being a really good fielding side and we want to be the best fielding side in it," he said.
"We've had a lot of unavailability, but I'm happy with how we're going overall. (Our batting) does need to improve, probably going back into last season too. I wouldn't say it's a weakness because the guys at the top can really bat, but we've got to get better and get off to better starts.
"We've been able to consolidate - I was pleased with last week, we were in a bit of trouble, the ball was swinging around a fair bit early.
"Being back on turf was great but with the conditions it was more swing we experienced. It makes it harder but we're in a good spot."
Boom recruit Daniel Hawkins was extremely impressive in the win against the Pirates, compiling a classy 53.
The former Brierly Christ Church all-rounder has also snared three wickets in the opening two matches and Lynch says he is delighted to have him.
"He bowls really tight and is quicker than what you expect and I was stoked with how he batted (against Port Fairy)," he said.
"I promoted him up the order and I've seen him in the nets and thought it was a great opportunity to move up and bat at five. I thought he could open at some stage, he's a bloody good player to be honest.
"Fingers crossed he keeps up his rich vein of form."
In the remaining division one matches on Saturday, Mortlake will be hoping to inflict Nestles with its first loss of the season at home, North Warrnambool Eels host in-form West Warrnambool, Dennington makes the trip to play Wesley Yambuk, Port Fairy welcomes Russells Creek to Avery's Paddock and Northern Raiders and Brierly Christ Church clash.
