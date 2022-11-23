Dairy farming a priority for Anastasia Advertising Feature

Anastasia Rea, 19, is pursuing her dream as a 2022 Niel Black Gardiner Tertiary Scholar. Picture supplied.

By the time she was 10, Anastasia Rea had seen more of Australia than most people see in their lifetimes, but she still yearned for the dairy farms of South West Victoria.

Although she didn't grow up on a farm, Anastasia's parents and extended family all came from dairy farming backgrounds, so when it came to choosing a career, dairy was the top priority.

Anastasia, 19, is now pursuing her dream. As a 2022 Niel Black Gardiner Tertiary Scholar, she is six months into her Advanced Diploma of Agribusiness Management at Longerenong Agriculture College.

A 12-month gap year job on her uncle Eugene's dairy farm confirmed her passion for the industry, and the scholarship made her study a reality.

It's a long way from travelling the highways of Australia with her parents Richard and Venessa.



"My parents bought a bus and renovated it. We were meant to travel for two years but that turned into seven from when I was three years old," she said.

The family returned to Warrnambool when Anastasia was 10, and later moved to nearby Allansford. Her parents have recently returned to live in Perth.

Anastasia attended Emmanuel College in Warrnambool where she was able to study agriculture, including work experience on a dairy farm.

The gap year experience on her uncle's farm gave Anastasia the experience and motivation to pursue further study in the field.

"I really liked the physical work, which is something I've always enjoyed, and I love working with cows," she said.



""The early mornings weren't too bad - I only had to get up at 4.30am so I couldn't complain about that."

Anastasia originally planned to study animal production at Charles Sturt University in Wagga but decided to look at different options.



"Longerenong was a bit more hands-on and because it's an ag college, everyone is here for the same reason," she said.

Anastasia started the two-year course in February this year and says it is living up to her expectations.

"It's really good and I love the hands-on stuff," she said.



"It's very agronomy-based but we do lots of different things - some I already knew about but other things were completely new to me, like shearing and welding."

Anastasia admits she probably wouldn't be doing the course if not for the scholarship, which offers up to $10,000 for each year of study. After studying, Anastasia will consider various options for her "ideal career" and hopes to experience working in agriculture in different parts of the world.

She will also look at studying a Bachelor of Agricultural Science by correspondence.



"I've already done the hands-on work so I could be working in the industry while still continuing to study," she said.

Although she has no set plans, Anastasia is interested in possible careers in stock agency, nutrition or embryo transfer.