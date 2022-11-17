FOR more than 60 years, Jancourt East's Leslie Sumner OAM has volunteered tirelessly for the Cobden community and surrounding areas.
He was one of a number of south-west volunteers who was recognised with an award at the Australian Government Volunteer Awards ceremony at Warrnambool Football and Netball Club on Thursday.
The awards were presented to the recipient by Member for Wannon Dan Tehan and guest speaker Madi Bennett.
It was split into four categories: emergency management, group volunteer, long term commitment to community service and member of parliament.
Mr Sumner, who is now in his mid-to-late 80s, took up volunteering after a "bad" farming accident caused his retina to detach from his eye. It was reattached but he could no longer play football.
"What else can you do? help people out," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Sumner has undertaken a plethora of leadership and administrative roles at Cobden CFA, Cobden Football and Netball Club, Hampden Football and Netball Association, Hampden District Sports Trainers Association, St John's Ambulance Australia and the Jancourt, Simpson, Cobrico and Timboon cricket clubs, among other achievements.
He has been a trainer at Cobden Football and Netball Club for 45 years, a role he still undertakes.
In the emergency management category, Warrnambool's Nicole Larter has been recognised for her work with St John's Ambulance Australia.
"I was really surprised to get the invitation to come here," she said.
"It's really nice to be recognised because you don't do it to for the acknowledgement."
She has volunteered with the organisation for about seven years in between working full-time remotely for a logistics company in Melbourne.
Ms Larter is a first responder providing life-saving education, first aid services and patient transport.
She also co-ordinates and dispatches teams in response to state emergencies, including bushfires, flooding, and high-risk days for thunderstorm asthma.
She said it gave her the opportunity to attend things she'd never been to before from the speedway to sand buggy racing, as well as music concerts.
Ms Bennett, a graduate of Hamilton and Alexandra College, spoke about her late mother's battle with the degenerative Huntington's Disease.
She is also the partner of former Cobden football player Gary Rohan.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
THE FULL LIST OF VOLUNTEER RECIPIENTS:
Emergency Management
David Gordon (Dunkeld)
Tania Gray (Heywood)
Nicole Larter (Warrnambool)
Travis McIntosh (Hamilton)
Matthew Taylor (Anglesea)
Group Volunteer
Anam Cara House Colac
Anglesea Laurel Ladies
Colac Football Netball Club
DPS Duynhoven Perry Sprinting (Warrnambool)
Southern 500 Speedway
Standing Tall in Hamilton Inc - Mentor Volunteers
The F Project (Warrnambool)
Warrnambool and District Food Share
Warrnambool Athletics Club
Warrnambool Branch - Country Women's Association Inc
Long Term Commitment to Community Service
Janine Box (Purrumbete)
Stephen Cotterill (Cavendish)
Colin Davies (Warrnambool)
Simon Grant (Stockyard Hill)
Claire Hilsdon (Hamilton)
Rex Hockley (Warrnambool)
Jarrod Mast (Warrnambool)
Louise McLennan (Hamilton)
Brian 0'Brien (Penshurst)
Clinton Thomas (Hamilton)
Timothy Thorp (Portland)
Member of Parliament
Linda Malseed (Macarthur)
John Matthews (Casterton)
Peter McDonald (Grassmere)
Desmond Noonan (Koroit)
Leslie Sumner (Jancourt East)
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.