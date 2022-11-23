Monitoring system gives farmer updates on "the girls" Advertising Feature

Tru-Test Automated Heat & Health Monitoring gives Katrina McRae more time to do other jobs around the farm and is also getting a higher in-calf rate. Picture supplied.

Forget crime or romance novels, farmer Katrina McRae likes to read the latest data about her cows when she goes to bed at night.

As one of the first farmers in Australia to use Tru-Test Automated Heat & Health Monitoring with Active Ear Tags and Active Collars, Katrina is impressed with the information she's getting.

"I like to lay in bed at night and go over the data and check up on what's been going on and make sure everything is good and all the girls are happy," she says.

"I'll also sit up early in the morning on the laptop before milking, to get a better idea of what's going on, and to add my notes and update any info. I like to do that each day so we can stay on top of cow health; it's pretty important this time of year when we are AI'ing.

"So far, we are really happy with how the collars are performing and also the data available and just how easy it all is to use."

The 227 Holstein cows on the farm are like family to Katrina and her partner Kerry Cowland, so much so that she regularly refers to them as "the girls".

The Tru-Test Automated Heat & Health Monitoring with Active Ear Tags and Active Collars are marketed in Australia by Genetics Australia.



They were added to Katrina's cows around the start of April.

With two-year-old son William and daughter Sophie just entering high school, Katrina wanted to improve time management while also getting a higher in-calf rate.

"One of the most important things to do is watch your cows, but we felt there had to be a better way of doing it and we wanted to cut down on the time we spend sitting in the paddock watching cows," she said.

She's already seeing the returns on her investment.

"They are picking up heat that we probably wouldn't see and they're also picking up cows that aren't cycling, which is something we might not pick up till later and it could be too late."

Katrina wants to eliminate drug use and go with a natural cycling system. She has used Cue-Mate to bring them on and in a group of 17, there were 15 that cycled on their own. Other cows that don't cycle go into fixed-time AI.

"We want as many cows as possible cycling in the first few weeks and to get them in calf as early as possible on their natural heat," she said.



"We're not inducing heat or pumping them full of drugs to get them all coming on at the same time. We're doing it when they're ready, and we hope that will give us a higher in-calf rate."

Katrina praised the Genetics Australia team for assisting with the introduction and teaching her how to make the system worked.

She is looking to long-term benefits for herself and "the girls".

