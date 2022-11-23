Forget crime or romance novels, farmer Katrina McRae likes to read the latest data about her cows when she goes to bed at night.
As one of the first farmers in Australia to use Tru-Test Automated Heat & Health Monitoring with Active Ear Tags and Active Collars, Katrina is impressed with the information she's getting.
"I like to lay in bed at night and go over the data and check up on what's been going on and make sure everything is good and all the girls are happy," she says.
"I'll also sit up early in the morning on the laptop before milking, to get a better idea of what's going on, and to add my notes and update any info. I like to do that each day so we can stay on top of cow health; it's pretty important this time of year when we are AI'ing.
"So far, we are really happy with how the collars are performing and also the data available and just how easy it all is to use."
The 227 Holstein cows on the farm are like family to Katrina and her partner Kerry Cowland, so much so that she regularly refers to them as "the girls".
The Tru-Test Automated Heat & Health Monitoring with Active Ear Tags and Active Collars are marketed in Australia by Genetics Australia.
They were added to Katrina's cows around the start of April.
With two-year-old son William and daughter Sophie just entering high school, Katrina wanted to improve time management while also getting a higher in-calf rate.
"One of the most important things to do is watch your cows, but we felt there had to be a better way of doing it and we wanted to cut down on the time we spend sitting in the paddock watching cows," she said.
She's already seeing the returns on her investment.
"They are picking up heat that we probably wouldn't see and they're also picking up cows that aren't cycling, which is something we might not pick up till later and it could be too late."
Katrina wants to eliminate drug use and go with a natural cycling system. She has used Cue-Mate to bring them on and in a group of 17, there were 15 that cycled on their own. Other cows that don't cycle go into fixed-time AI.
"We want as many cows as possible cycling in the first few weeks and to get them in calf as early as possible on their natural heat," she said.
"We're not inducing heat or pumping them full of drugs to get them all coming on at the same time. We're doing it when they're ready, and we hope that will give us a higher in-calf rate."
Katrina praised the Genetics Australia team for assisting with the introduction and teaching her how to make the system worked.
She is looking to long-term benefits for herself and "the girls".
"You've got to have happy cows to run a dairy farm. If we look after the girls, they will look after us ten-fold."
By the time she was 10, Anastasia Rea had seen more of Australia than most people see in their lifetimes, but she still yearned for the dairy farms of South West Victoria.
Although she didn't grow up on a farm, Anastasia's parents and extended family all came from dairy farming backgrounds, so when it came to choosing a career, dairy was the top priority.
Anastasia, 19, is now pursuing her dream. As a 2022 Niel Black Gardiner Tertiary Scholar, she is six months into her Advanced Diploma of Agribusiness Management at Longerenong Agriculture College.
A 12-month gap year job on her uncle Eugene's dairy farm confirmed her passion for the industry, and the scholarship made her study a reality.
It's a long way from travelling the highways of Australia with her parents Richard and Venessa.
"My parents bought a bus and renovated it. We were meant to travel for two years but that turned into seven from when I was three years old," she said.
The family returned to Warrnambool when Anastasia was 10, and later moved to nearby Allansford. Her parents have recently returned to live in Perth.
Anastasia attended Emmanuel College in Warrnambool where she was able to study agriculture, including work experience on a dairy farm.
The gap year experience on her uncle's farm gave Anastasia the experience and motivation to pursue further study in the field.
"I really liked the physical work, which is something I've always enjoyed, and I love working with cows," she said.
""The early mornings weren't too bad - I only had to get up at 4.30am so I couldn't complain about that."
Anastasia originally planned to study animal production at Charles Sturt University in Wagga but decided to look at different options.
"Longerenong was a bit more hands-on and because it's an ag college, everyone is here for the same reason," she said.
Anastasia started the two-year course in February this year and says it is living up to her expectations.
"It's really good and I love the hands-on stuff," she said.
"It's very agronomy-based but we do lots of different things - some I already knew about but other things were completely new to me, like shearing and welding."
Anastasia admits she probably wouldn't be doing the course if not for the scholarship, which offers up to $10,000 for each year of study. After studying, Anastasia will consider various options for her "ideal career" and hopes to experience working in agriculture in different parts of the world.
She will also look at studying a Bachelor of Agricultural Science by correspondence.
"I've already done the hands-on work so I could be working in the industry while still continuing to study," she said.
Although she has no set plans, Anastasia is interested in possible careers in stock agency, nutrition or embryo transfer.
"I definitely want to work in the dairy industry because I like working with cows, but I think I'd be happier to work on a farm rather than own one so I could still have the occasional holiday."