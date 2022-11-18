It's fun being able to compete with them and helping support each other.- Ben Mutton
The opportunity to compete alongside his children is pushing Ben Mutton in his first season with the Athletics South West Turbines.
Mutton, 43, joined the Athletics Victoria Shield League club this year, following in the footsteps of Chloe, 16 and Elyssa, 13, who joined the squad last season.
"I thought if I was here anyway I could participate and get some points for the team," Mutton said of his decision to compete in the Geelong-based meets. "It's been really good to be able to do it with the kids, it's been good fun.
"And it's helped a bit to stay fit as you get older and gives you something to work towards."
The father-of-three admitted to early nerves in his debut last month but credited a welcoming environment from both the Tubrines and wider athletics community in helping him find his footing. His daughters have also been supportive despite early amusement in Mutton's decision to join the team.
"I think I may have surprised them slightly because I wasn't a complete failure at it," Mutton said with a laugh. "The first round I did, it was pretty cool because the high jump event I was doing was with my youngest daughter. And then I did the long jump with my other daughter the way the rotation worked.
"They've been giving me a few tips and tricks on technique as it's something I haven't done for a very long time."
A "long time" is more than two decades, with Mutton last competing in organised athletics in high school.
With a background playing cricket, Mutton said he was enjoying the throwing events but was yet to complete any event twice to see his improvements. He said he was also picking up tips and tricks by joining in with training sessions with coaches Mark Jansz and Jeremy Dixon.
The Turbines sit third on points after two completed rounds following promotion to division three. Round two was a washout, with round three results still provisional.
Mutton said the Turbines' numbers were growing, with participation a key factor in helping accumulate points for the team.
"They're up against some tough competition this year so it will be interesting to see how we go but we've got some good numbers and the more the merrier," he said.
Saturday's round five, which will include throwing events missed from round three, will be the first time Mutton has a chance to measure his improvement when he competes in high jump, discus and long jump.
"I've got some scores on the board for high jump and long jump so we'll see if we can beat those this week," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
