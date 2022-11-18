The Standard

Ben Mutton joins daughters Chloe and Elyssa with Turbines

Ben Mutton (middle) has joined his daughters Elyssa and Chloe in competing for the Athletics South West Turbines.

It's fun being able to compete with them and helping support each other.

- Ben Mutton

The opportunity to compete alongside his children is pushing Ben Mutton in his first season with the Athletics South West Turbines.

