Candidates share views on health, roads and housing

Victoria's health system needs additional funding, according to independent state election candidate Michael McCluskey.
The veterinarian said he was astonished that humans waited longer for essential procedures than animals did.
"I've always been staggered that if I have a dog that needs a hip replacement, I guarantee you that will be done within a couple of weeks," Mr McCluskey said.
This is compared to people who often have to wait up to three years for the procedure, he said.
"Unfortunately, in the human field, there's not enough money spent," Mr McCluskey said.
He was among candidates at a forum held last Wednesday night who were asked how they would improve the state's healthcare system.
Independent candidate Carol Altmann said people who trained to become health professionals in rural areas needed to be encouraged to remain in the area.
"We need rural GPs who are trained here, who stay here - who settle here," Ms Altmann said.
She said the state had a "revolving door" of people training in rural areas who took up jobs in cities.
Animal Justice Party candidate Jacinta Anderson said young people should be encouraged to pursue careers in the health industry to address shortages.
"We need to look at our values of how we value a football player versus a doctor - we need to start valuing our health professionals a lot higher, I think," she said.
Greens candidate Thomas Campbell said he supported training and retaining health professionals in regional areas.
He also said more funding was needed for health in regional areas.
"There is too much of a city-centric focus in Victoria," he said.
Liberal Party candidate Roma Britnell said the state's healthcare system was experiencing a crisis.
"It's been pretty terrible watching the healthcare system get to crisis point," she said.
She said it was appalling that almost 100,000 people were on waiting lists for procedures.
Ms Britnell said the Liberal Party had committed $325 million to the future health workforce plan to address shortages across the state.
Independent James Purcell said he believed more Australians needed to be trained to enter the health system, while fellow independent Jim Doukas said doctors from overseas should be brought in immediately to address the shortages.
"We need to bring them in from overseas to fill the gap straight away," Mr Doukas said.
"The shortage is so great now that we can't just rely on future training."
Labor Party candidate Kylie Gaston said her party had committed to free education for midwifery and nursing students in a bid to address the shortages.
A $5000 bonus for nurses who graduate and enter the public system is another way Labor is addressing the issues, she said.
Candidates were also asked how they would address the issue of the region's crumbling roads.
Mr McCluskey said he believed the way roads were being built needed to be investigated.
"There's too many roads that are getting millions spent on them that are falling apart," he said.
Ms Altmann said she believed there was a need for a rural roads minister to oversee completion of road upgrades.
Ms Anderson said she believed an Australian standard for roads should be introduced.
"Clearly the roads are getting built and they're not built properly," she said.
"I'm sick of it ... it's ludicrous, it's ridiculous."
Improved transparency over where funds are spent and more funding for rural and regional roads was needed, according to Mr Campbell.
"Lack of transparency is one of the biggest issues we face when it comes to road funding," he said.
The Liberal Party would spend $1 billion on roads every year for the next 10 years, Ms Britnell said.
She said people who build roads would also be held to account if their work was not up to par, she said.
Mr Purcell said he believed major roads should be built with reinforced concrete, while Mr Doukas said he believed local government should be given funds to complete maintenance on major roads.
"If we look at the section of road between Allansford and Panmure - it's into its third year and its worse than when we started - we've got wire ropes and millions of potholes," Mr Doukas said.
The candidates were also asked to share their thoughts on the region's housing crisis.
Ms Britnell said she had spoken to two people that day who were homeless.
"I had two people come into my office today - two different people - to tell me their stories of how they are homeless, they are living in their cars," she said.
Ms Britnell said it was extremely concerning there were more than 800 people on the waiting list for social housing in the south-west.
Mr Campbell said the Greens had a policy to end homelessness by 2030.
"The Greens have committed that we will fight to build 10,000 homes across Victoria every year for the next 20 years," he said.
Ms Altmann said she believed empty government buildings should be used to house people who were "sleeping rough".
Mr Purcell said local governments needed to ensure more land was released in a timely fashion.
Encouraging people to enter trades was also important, he said.
Ms Anderson said it was clear the system was not working.
"I advise all the women to stop having babies because there's not enough houses," she said.
