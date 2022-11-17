The south-west will be cheering loud and proud as one of its most iconic athletes leads North Melbourne into Saturday afternoon's AFL Women's preliminary final against Melbourne.
Hamilton export and Kangaroos skipper Emma Kearney will be in the thick of the action as her side looks to secure their first ever AFLW grand final.
The 33-year-old former Monivae College student said there was mounting momentum for her team who are riding a wave of electric form against Geelong in the elimination final and Richmond in last weekend's semi.
"(In) previous seasons we've been knocked out in elimination finals so to get the win against the Cats releases a bit of pressure," she said.
"We got the game looking the way we wanted it to look against Richmond and really attacked the second quarter when we had the wind and that got us the win.
"The biggest thing to come was our ability to match it with those big three clubs, Melbourne being one of them and for us in previous seasons we've doubted our ability to beat them.
"They've probably improved since round two but we've got enormous growth in our players."
The six-time All-Australian, 2018 league best and fairest and former Western Bulldogs premiership player said the improvement within the team had come down to genuine belief.
She said it would her group in good stead for the mighty challenge of the Demons, who have lost just one game all season.
"Previously, we've been around the mark but felt we couldn't match it with the top teams but with our list changes we feel there's a different dynamic to our forward line in particular, (we're) getting more experience into our younger players and it's given us belief we can match it with the best," she said.
"If we can try limit their impact and when we highlight when they're having momentum try and slow that down a bit. It'll help us well, but we've got a really good team defence."
First bounce will be at 3.10pm at Ikon Park.
