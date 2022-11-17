The Standard

Hamilton export and AFLW legend Emma Kearney to lead North Melbourne in Saturday's preliminary final

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 17 2022 - 2:27pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Kearney and Karen Paxman will lead North Melbourne and Melbourne into Saturday's AFLW preliminary final. Picture by Getty Images

The south-west will be cheering loud and proud as one of its most iconic athletes leads North Melbourne into Saturday afternoon's AFL Women's preliminary final against Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.