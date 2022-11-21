Livestock agent Brian Hancock has slammed the Warrnambool City Council for its decision to close the city's saleyards.
Mr Hancock has been a supporter of the saleyards for more than 50 years.
He said he believed the council should have extended its consultation period and explored options to stage upgrades needed at the site.
Mr Hancock has also questioned why a $2 levy that was introduced on farmers' sales more than a decade ago hadn't provide enough funds to make improvements at the saleyards.
"That was supposed to go into a fund to make improvements," Mr Hancock said.
"We've got a good facility there but they can't see the common sense of investing in it and upgrading it.
"If they keep selling off their assets, what will they borrow against when they need to borrow money?"
Mr Hancock said the closure was a decision the councillors would live to regret.
"I believe its a total injustice to all the Warrnambool and outlying farming communities that use the facility and have done over the years," he said.
Mr Hancock said he was disappointed a number of councillors seemed to have made up their minds about closing the saleyards before hearing from stakeholders.
"We were asking them to take a common sense approach for the city," he said.
"Apart from Geelong, we will be the only rural centre that won't have a selling centre."
Mr Hancock said having to sell stock at Mortlake or Camperdown would result in additional costs for his business.
"It's a slap in the face to all the people of Warrnambool," he said.
"If the council embarked on a better management plan the facility could be improved out of sight.
"They've taken a city-centric approach and forgotten about the outlying communities that have contributed to Warrnambool and made it what it is today."
In 2020, the council received a budget submission that questioned whether the levy, which was originally intended to be used for capital improvements, had been used for repairs and maintenance.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said the levy was actually a price increase.
"What is being referred to as a levy was a price increase which reflected the rising cost of operating the saleyards with the initial capital works project following the price increase to include rubberised flooring," he said.
The spokesman said revenue raised from the price increase from 2010-11 to 2021-22 was $1.761 million.
"Over that period capital expenditure by council at the yards was $2.266 million," he said.
"Expenditure has included roofing, replacement of scales, signs, geo bags, bollards, lighting, water main, compressors, effluent dump points, rubberised flooring, replacement of stairway footings, ramp supports and rails."
