The Warrnambool Combined Health Support Network is bringing together 27 local health support groups and service providers for an expo at Warrnambool's Civic Green on Friday November 18.
The event will run from 10am to 2pm, with support network chairman Andrew Suggett encouraging who lives with a chronic disease to attend.
"I have Parkinson's disease and I found a lot of people come to us and have no idea what kind of help is available to them," Mr Suggett said.
"It's huge the support we have in Warrnambool. It's the greatest secret in the world, the support that's available."
There will be support groups for diseases including Parkinson's, polio, diabetes, arthritis, heart disease, prostate cancer, myeloma and multiple sclerosis attending the event.
Service providers like South West Healthcare, St John of God, Lyndoch, WRAD, Gunditjmara Health, GenU and MPower will also be there.
Mr Suggett said support groups were hugely valuable to people with chronic diseases. "We try to give people information about the latest research and therapies, but probably the biggest part is that social support aspect," he said.
He also encouraged anyone who cared for someone with a chronic disease to attend. "The carers need as much advice and support as they can get."
"There will be free sausages and a sample bag with a wristband and a cap to carry all the great information available at the different stalls. How can you knock that opportunity back?" he said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
