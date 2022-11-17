The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool health support expo at Civic Green

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 17 2022 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Combined Health Support Network chairman Andrew Suggett says anyone who has a chronic disease or is a carer should get down to the Civic Green. Picture by Ben Silvester

The Warrnambool Combined Health Support Network is bringing together 27 local health support groups and service providers for an expo at Warrnambool's Civic Green on Friday November 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.