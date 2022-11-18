The Standard

Tackle Shack: Plenty of nice catches reported

By Corey McLaren
November 18 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Offshore and Light Game club president Anthony Smith caught a nice gummy shark.

The great shark fishing has continued this past week with some nice catches reported.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.