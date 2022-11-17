Police find drugs, cash, weapon and ammo in raid

A West Warrnambool man has been caught with a cache of drugs, ammo, an imitation weapon and money just months after being in court for similar offending.
Constable Damon Mounsey, of the Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit, said police officers executed a search warrant at a west Warrnambool address on Thursday morning.
He said a smorgasbord of drugs was located in the premises, including two grams of methamphetamine, ammunition, $600 in cash, one gram of heroin, 200ml of GHB, a small amount of cannabis and a gel blaster imitation weapon.
A 28-year-old man was arrested, interviewed and is being charged with drugs and weapon offences before he's expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court later on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing.
"It was a great result," Constable Mounsey said.
"We're very pleased to have those illicit drugs, the weapon and ammunition off the streets and out of the community.
"The same man was in court for similar offending in the past couple of months."
Constable Mounsey requested that anyone with information about illicit drugs, weapons or ammunition make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"It's only with that vital information from the public that we can best do our jobs," he said.
