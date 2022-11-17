The Standard

Bias on bowls: Western District Playing Area to have week off due to Victoria Open

By Gerald Madden
Updated November 17 2022 - 1:45pm, first published 1:30pm
Timboon's Arthur Finch won the WDPA men's over 60 singles championship grand final match. Picture by Chris Doheny

WESTERN District Playing Area weekend pennant will be in recess on Saturday as will the following Tuesday's midweek pennant due to the Victoria Open being conducted in Shepparton. Normal pennant rounds will resume the following weekend. As well as a number of local association players competing in the Vic Open, there are also quite a few district bowlers taking the opportunity to compete in events in Barham.

