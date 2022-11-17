WESTERN District Playing Area weekend pennant will be in recess on Saturday as will the following Tuesday's midweek pennant due to the Victoria Open being conducted in Shepparton. Normal pennant rounds will resume the following weekend. As well as a number of local association players competing in the Vic Open, there are also quite a few district bowlers taking the opportunity to compete in events in Barham.
Last Monday saw the completion of the WDPA division championships for both men's and women's over 60s singles.
The grand final of the men's section was played out between Kevin Johnson of Terang and Arthur Finch Timboon, with the latter being the victor with a 21-13 shot result.
In the women's section, the grand final playoff was between Pauline Rabl of Dennington against Julie Dosser of City Memorial, with the latter winning 21-11.
The next championship event to be decided will be both the men's and women's fours, with the first rounds to be played on Sunday, November 27. The men's event is at Terang and the women will be play at Mortlake. Entries for both categories close at 1pm Friday.
The first rounds of the men's and women's open singles championships are on Sunday, December 11 at Port Fairy and Koroit respectively. Entries for both of these championship events will close on Friday, December 2 at 1pm.
The Port Fairy open men's and women's championships started last Sunday with the finals of each to be played on Sunday.
The Port Fairy mixed pairs championship will be played on Tuesday. As previously advised the club's Tradies' Big Bowls Bash starts on Friday evening and continues for the following three weeks.
City Memorial's A grade singles grand finals were conducted last Friday evening with Julie Dosser the winner in the women's with Margaret Firth runner-up.
Leigh Johnson took out the men's championship in a very closely fought out contest over Neil Crisp.
The City club mixed fours were completed last Sunday with the team of Moira Cooknell, Julie Dosser, Ray Cooknell and Brent O'Rourke being victorious over Gail Holland, Annette Millard, Ken Bell and Kevin O'Keefe in what was a very competitive game.
The Western Region past presidents' Christmas luncheon and bowls tournament - to be run on Monday, November 28 at Warrnambool Bowls Club - is edging closer and the bowling fraternity is most welcome to come along to what should be a great occasion to enjoy a social day out with kindred bowlers.
Entries for this event should be advised no later than this coming Monday via email to PPA Secretary peterchrishayes@yahoo.com
Last weekend in division one City Red maintained top spot while Mortlake Blue has slotted into second position with Warrnambool Gold dropping to fifth spot.
Timboon Gold has maintained third position and now Port Red assumes fourth spot.
In division two, City White, City Blue and Warrnambool Red are holding their positions at the top of the ladder however Timboon Maroon has replaced Mortlake White in fourth spot which has now dropped down to sixth position.
Koroit White has swapped places with Warrnambool Green, assuming fifth and sixth spots respectively.
In division three weekend the top-four positions have been maintained by Warrnambool White, Lawn Green, Port Gold and City Yellow respectively and Timboon Brown has moved up to fifth spot from eighth position replacing City Maroon which is now sixth.
In division four weekend, Dunkeld White is still in the number one spot, not having lost any games, with Mortlake Gold now second and City Orange dropping to third position.
Midweek has completed six rounds and in division one City Diamonds are still in first spot with Koroit Orange assuming second from Port Gold which is now third.
In division two, the ladder-leader in City Rubies lost their encounter with Port Green but have maintained first position.
Port Green has moved from fifth spot to fourth and Warrnambool Blue and Koroit Purple remain in second and third places respectively.
In division three for midweek pennant, the three City teams of Emerald, Zircon and Opals, now hold the first three positions respectively while Port Red has made a significant leap from seventh to fourth position.
In division four, the order of the top-two in Port Blue and City Jade has not altered while Koroit Yellow has moved up to third from fourth and Timboon White has dropped down from third to fifth position.
