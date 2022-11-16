"Some cases present with urethritis or proctitis (presenting with pain on urinating, or rectal pain, or bloody stools, and diarrhoea). The rash may involve vesicles, pustules, pimples, or ulcers, and can also appear on the body, face, palms of hands and soles of the feet or inside the mouth. The number of lesions vary, and the rash goes through different stages, like chickenpox, before finally becoming a scab that falls off."