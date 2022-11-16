Anyone who is eligible for a dose of the monkeypox vaccine can get their shot in Warrnambool.
South West Healthcare have started offering appointments at its "discreet, respectful and friendly clinic" for anyone who needs to be vaccinated against the disease.
The vaccinations are strictly appointment only, so people can't just walk in and get a dose. Appointments can be made through the Barwon Health Public Health Unit at www.bswphu.org.au.
Appointments are subject to strict eligibility criteria, which can be found at https://www.health.vic.gov.au/infectious.../monkeypox-mpx.
According to the BHPHU monkeypox has predominantly presented in "men who have sex with men", but anyone who has been in close and prolonged contact with a monkeypox case is at risk.
"Symptoms of monkeypox can include a rash, fever, chills, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. In the current outbreak, lesions frequently begin and affect the genital or anal areas and may or may not be associated with swollen lymph nodes or fever.
"Some cases present with urethritis or proctitis (presenting with pain on urinating, or rectal pain, or bloody stools, and diarrhoea). The rash may involve vesicles, pustules, pimples, or ulcers, and can also appear on the body, face, palms of hands and soles of the feet or inside the mouth. The number of lesions vary, and the rash goes through different stages, like chickenpox, before finally becoming a scab that falls off."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
