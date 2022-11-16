The Standard
Warrnambool Base Hospital offering monkeypox vaccines

By Ben Silvester
Updated November 17 2022 - 11:18am, first published 9:30am
South West Healthcare has opened appointments for anyone who needs a dose of the monkeypox vaccine.

Anyone who is eligible for a dose of the monkeypox vaccine can get their shot in Warrnambool.

