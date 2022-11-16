The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Hamilton man expected to be charged with animal cruelty offences after allegedly beating puppy

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 17 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 7:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A four-month-old Labrador pup was beaten with a shovel in Hamilton. Police expect to lay animal cruelty charges. This is a file image.

A Hamilton man who beat a four-month-old Labrador pup with a shovel is expected to be charged with animal cruelty offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.