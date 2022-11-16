A Hamilton man who beat a four-month-old Labrador pup with a shovel is expected to be charged with animal cruelty offences.
Hamilton police Sergeant Jim Beaumont said officers were called to a Hamilton address at 8.30am on Wednesday after a concerned resident reported the incident.
"We were called to an address after an anonymous report that a Hamilton man in his 30s was beating a pup with a shovel," he said.
"The pup was found conscious and breathing when police members arrived but it was obviously injured and cowering.
"It was taken to a vet for treatment and it's hoped the pup will make a full recovery.
"It was a brutal beating."
Sergeant Beaumont said the report was made to police after a resident heard the pup squealing for its life.
"This is one of the lowest things I've ever heard of, it's a horrible way to treat an animal," he said.
"There was no specific reason given for the beating."
The police sergeant said officers who attended the house also found 22 cannabis plants, ranging in height from about 5cms tall to 40cm tall.
The resident was arrested, interviewed and charged with cultivating and possessing cannabis plants.
"Additional charges are also being considered in relation to the animal cruelty," Sergeant Beaumont said.
Anyone with information about drugs or animal cruelty are requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Long-time senior journalist
