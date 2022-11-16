A run of extremely high alcohol readings has police concerned after a driver tested more than five times the limit following a two-car collision in Port Fairy.
Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkley said a two-car collision happened at 1.30pm Monday at the Sackville and Bank streets roundabout.
He said a Ford Ranger towing a tandem trailer was in the roundabout when a Toyota Corolla entered the intersection and collided with the trailer.
There was moderate damage to the front end of the Toyota, including to the bonnet which was crumpled, and the vehicle was thought to be undriveable.
The trailer received only minor damage and fortunately no one involved was injured.
Witnesses described the Toyota driver as appearing to be heavily intoxicated.
Police officers located the driver, a 50-year-old man from Metung in east Gippsland, soon after the collision walking away from the accident scene.
He was transported to the Port Fairy police station where he recorded an evidentiary alcohol reading of .259 - more than five times the legal limit.
Sergeant Walkley said the man would be charged on summons with drink driving and failing to give way at an intersection.
It's believed the driver and his brother were travelling from east Gippsland to South Australia for work.
The Port Fairy police sergeant said the .259 reading continued a recent run of extremely high evidentiary tests recorded by officers across the south-west.
"Some of the drink drivers we are intercepting do appear to have very high alcohol readings," he said.
"We've had one over .3 and a number about .25. They are extremely high readings, significant offending.
"These are not drivers who have miscalculated. These are drivers deliberately deciding to drink and drive.
"If intercepted, we will prosecute them to the full extent of the law."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.