Man tests more than five times over the limit in Port Fairy

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 17 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 7:43am
An east Gippsland man has tested more than five times over the limit after a collision in Port Fairy. It continues a run of high readings for south-west police officers. This is a file image.

A run of extremely high alcohol readings has police concerned after a driver tested more than five times the limit following a two-car collision in Port Fairy.

