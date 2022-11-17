The Greens have a plan to push for a public energy retailer if elected, according to Thomas Campbell.
He is vying for the South West Coast seat and unveiled the plans at The Standard's forum on Wednesday night.'
Mr Campbell was responding to a question about how he would try and tackle the rising cost of living.
"We would like to see a public retailer established here in Victoria to combat the profit retail side of things," Mr Campbell said.
"Our estimate is that it could reduce electricity bills by between $200 and $300 in the space of a year."
Independent candidate Carol Altmann said communities should follow the lead of places that were investing in their own energy companies.
"There's an opportunity for us to follow the model of places like Yackandandah," she said.
"They not only produce their own power but the community owns that power and they reap the benefits
"There are actualy people in Yackandandah right now who are not paying for power bills."
Ms Altmann said a community like Port Fairy was perfectly positioned to consider a similar model.
She said there were already discussions in place amongst some business owners in the town.
Ms Altmann said she would also advocate for more public transport in the south-west to combat the rising cost of petrol.
Independent candidate Jacinta Anderson said it was disappointing the world was so reliant on energy.
"We need oil to drive our car and we need gas and electricity for our homes," Ms Anderson said.
"And then these people just put the price up - its exploitation.
"Imagine a world where there were no more gas bills.
"I hate getting a gas bill in the mail - can't we have a world or a future where there's no bills in the mail?
"There's a huge obesity problem and I know this has already been invented but what if there was a treadmill at home and you could go on it and that's generating your energy and the TV doesn't work unless you've done so many calories.
"It's already been invented, we just need to implement it."
Independent candidate Michael McCluskey said the key to ensuring renewable energy was affordable and efficient was to invest money into research.
The state government also has a role to play in keeping down the cost of energy bills for residents, he said.
Independent candidate James Purcell said there was an opportunity to open a gas-fired power plant in Western Victoria to reduce the cost of energy, while fellow independent Jim Doukas said the state needed "good, cheap reliable base load power" to tackle the issue.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said the Liberal Party was committed to helping make energy more affordable for Victorians.
"Under Labor in Victoria we have seen the price of electricity escalate - it has not been able to be addressed by renewables to this date but ," she said.
Labor candidate Kylie Gaston said the party had committed to helping struggling Victorians by introducing its $250 power saving bonus.
"This government has been very effective at keeping power companies honest and competitive by bringing out the $250 rebate, which goes directly into your bank account if you just go online and check to make sure you have the most affordable electricity available," Ms Gaston said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
