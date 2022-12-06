TWO south-west students are taking their regional education experience to a statewide discussion.
Teenagers Sienna Gladstone and Arwen Bounds are among 16 Victorian secondary school students taking part in VicSRC's 2022-2023 Student Executive Advisory Committee.
Sienna is a student at Brauer College, while Arwen goes to Warrnambool College.
The group advocates on behalf of Victorian students to key stakeholders including principals, teachers, the Department of Education and Training employees and politicians.
VicSRC is the peak body representing Victorian students.
Sienna and Arwen said some of the priorities identified at the yearly congress were mental health and student-led professional development for schools.
The group comes up with 10 key focus areas. Arwen said another priority was for more funding for the VicSRC's Teach the Teacher.
It is an internationally recognised program designed by students to encourage and enable student voice.
IN OTHER NEWS
"It's a professional development program for teacher's that is run by students," she said.
Arwen said she took on the opportunity to improve her personal leadership skills, confidence and to take part in opportunities outside of Warrnambool.
Sienna said they had less of an opportunity than their Metropolitan counterparts to voice their opinions.
"Those rural and regional schools are much smaller than that it's really hard to find that relationship and authority on what you think can be improved," she said.
Sienna said she felt students conversations around mental health and consent, in education were stigmatised.
"So people don't talk about it because there's the idea of 'I'm just a student so the teachers won't listen to me or they work here, I just have to come to school," she said.
"It's really about finding that balance and that partnership to be able to work together."
Sienna is in her third term of the program. "I have a lot of lived experience with ill mental health and after I talked to my classmates about that I realised a lot of students do," she said.
"I was looking for work that I could do in my own school then I was introduced to VicSRC.
"It's really exciting because it really empowers you to make the change access the state but gives you the power to feel that you can also do it in your own community."
A new committee is elected each year.
I have a lot of lived experience with ill mental health and after I talked to my classmates about that I realised a lot of students do.- Sienna Gladstone
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.