South West Coast candidates have called for an expansion of the state's anti-corruption watchdog and a harder crackdown on political misconduct.
The candidates unanimously agreed on the need for more funding and powers for Victoria's Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) at The Standard and Fitzmedia's election forum on Tuesday.
It comes as integrity was voted as the second-most important issue in the masthead's readers' survey.
Meanwhile, both major parties have been mired in corruption probes and public funding controversies during the election campaign.
IBAC should be fully funded and completely independent from any government or interference, independent candidate Jim Doukas said.
"At the moment, they're limited in what they can do and from time to time, that makes it very difficult to get to an outcome," he said.
Independent candidate Michael McCluskey also said funding for political corruption investigations was "crucial".
"People in the community want to see greater integrity," he said.
"It's the only way we're going to see more accountability amongst our politicians."
Though IBAC support was important for independent candidate Carol Altmann, she said transparency needed to be a requisite at every stage of political processes.
"That means having proper freedom of information laws. It means having government documents published regularly and without having to fight for them," she said.
"IBAC is really at the end of the game, as is the Ombudsman. I'd like to see a situation where we have much more transparency from the beginning.
"That starts with actually electing MPs who have integrity at the centre of what they do."
On actions which would be taken to improve political integrity, Animal Justice Party candidate Jacinta Anderson said she would be honest and transparent in parliament.
"Our leaders, just whatever they're doing is disgusting," she said. "If elected, I choose to lead by example and be better."
She suggested a return to traditional Christian values could be an answer to stamping out government corruption.
"Do not lie to one another, be better people," she said. "Maybe we need to start sending a lot of kids back to church to learn how to behave... and then politicians."
Labor candidate Kylie Gaston said more needed to be done to regain public trust in government.
"Politicians need to be accountable," she said.
"IBAC should have powers and also the funding and resourcing needed to be able to investigate thoroughly anything that might be not on par."
Meanwhile, Greens candidate Thomas Campbell said his party had legislation for expanding IBAC powers "ready to go".
"All we need is the people who are willing to actually vote for it," he said.
Mr Campbell said his party would also push for laws requiring the Premier and all ministers to disclose their government diaries to the public.
"We (should) see who it is that they're meeting, and what lobbyists they might be influenced by," he said.
He also said ministerial code of conduct breaches needed to be investigated more extensively and have heavier punishments.
"The issue is that it can only be investigated if the Premier gives their say," he said.
"We believe that those codes of conduct should be actually legislated and then able to be investigated by IBAC. They should have penalties attached to them as well."
Liberal MP Roma Britnell said her party had committed to increasing IBAC's budget if it was elected to government.
"We have already committed to the $20 million that has been requested by IBAC to be able to do the investigations that they need to do," she said.
"They're hamstrung by lack of funds and not able to do that the moment under the current Premier."
Ms Britnell said she had always represented the South West Coast with integrity and had never been investigated for political misconduct.
"I've never been investigated and I don't think we should be having people who have been sued or investigated standing for parliament," she said.
Independent candidate James Purcell said state governance and policing needed an anti-corruption body which investigated all types of fraud rather than just major offences.
"There needs to be a minor IBAC that really looks at some of the other issues that get raised so that our community can continually have the confidence that our system and our politicians are aboveboard," he said.
"That makes certain that there isn't any hint of corruption within our society."
