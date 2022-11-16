Rising Warrnambool volleyballer Alexei Khaidurov says winning the Victorian under 14 boys team's coaches award is "a nice reward for the commitment".
The 13-year-old spent hours commuting to training sessions in Melbourne for the state outfit that finished fourth at the Australian youth championships in Bendigo.
He described the tournament as a "fun experience" and said he "evolved a lot as a volleyball player".
Khaidurov wasn't the only Warrnambool-based player to win an individual award at the championships, with Hilary Hannagan crowned the Victorian under 16 girls' MVP.
The 15-year-old captained her side to bronze and - although she would have liked to play-off for gold - was pleased with her own performance.
I just really wanted to be a rock and keep being positive for my team. And I think I did do that.- Hilary Hannagan
"I felt like I stayed mentally strong, how I wanted to be, because it's such an up-and-down game I just really wanted to be a rock and keep being positive for my team," she said.
"And I think I did do that."
Khaidurov and Hilary were both relieved to play in their maiden national championships, after they had missed out on opportunities the past two years due to the pandemic.
Hilary's older sister, Emma, was the only other Warrnambool player to feature at the tournament.
Like her younger sister she captained her side - the Victorian under 17 girls' - to a third-placed finish.
The 16-year-old had played at the level before and was "pretty happy" with her efforts.
"There was one game that was a bit shaky but the rest I stepped up and it was great to play at that level with that team," she said.
The trio will now turn their attention to future representative tournaments.
Khaidurov will play in the Horsham volleyball tournament this weekend for the South West Pirates while the Hannagans will turn their focus to the national youth beach volleyball titles in Coolangatta next year.
The pair found out a week ago they had been selected for their state, having played at the tournament in April this year.
Emma, playing in the under 17 girls, finished fourth while Hilary, in the under 16s, placed fifth.
Both sisters will move up an age group for next year's edition and are hoping for success there and into the future.
"I came fifth last year so (I'd like to) try and get into middle rounds (of the championships) hopefully," Hilary said. "That's the goal.
"After that just keep trying to make Vic teams and just keep trying my best and see where it takes me."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.