Man accused of stealing charity tin from gaming venue

A Portland man was allegedly found in possession of drugs and a knife after stealing a charity tin from a gaming venue.
The 44-year-old fronted Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday where he made an unsuccessful bail application and was remanded in custody until December.
The court heard he attended the gaming area of Portland's Gordon Hotel on November 13 and stole a charity tin containing about $150.
The man was located about two hours later lying on a nearby patch of grass.
He was allegedly found in possession of $27 believed to be from the stolen charity tin, a small amount of cannabis, a folding knife and prescription tablets Olanzapine.
The man was already on a community correction order, as well as bail for charges of theft, possessing cannabis and criminal damage.
It is alleged the man stole from Portland's OTR Service Station on October 12, was highly intoxicated and caused damage to the building by throwing bricks.
Police attended and during an arrest the man allegedly threw something into the garden.
A search then uncovered a small amount of cannabis, which was seized.
It's also alleged that on July 25 the man attended an unoccupied holiday home and intentionally smashed a a bathroom window.
The court heard the man had complex mental health diagnoses and issues with substance misuse.
Magistrate Peter Mellas said the man was an unacceptable risk of reoffending and remanded him in custody.
The man will appear in court again on December 13.
