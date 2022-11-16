The Standard
Man accused of stealing charity tin from Portland gaming venue

By Jessica Howard
Updated November 16 2022 - 3:28pm, first published 12:25pm
Man accused of stealing charity tin from gaming venue

A Portland man was allegedly found in possession of drugs and a knife after stealing a charity tin from a gaming venue.

