The ongoing aspiration to be the best regional city in Australia is vital for Warrnambool's future, according to outgoing council director Andrew Paton.
"That's absolutely true," the director of city growth said after this week announcing his resignation on his 15-year stint at the Warrnambool City Council, the last seven as an executive leader.
"Warrnambool has a great track record of doing things for itself. The entrepreneurial spirit is there, so too the civic pride and when combined with united leadership that's when the magic happens.
"The economic fundamentals of our city are sound - we have growth in population and labour force, low unemployment, building activity has hit unprecedented levels and importantly the value of our investment pipeline over comings years is as strong as I've ever seen it."
But there are challenges.
"Jobs not getting done and getting a diversity of housing options available to meet latent demand are challenges we need to combat with innovative and risk-taking solutions and these are areas most regional and metro cities across the nation are dealing with," he said.
"Our city's role to service the region with knowledge-based industries and services will only continue to grow in significance. We need to keep the advocacy up for more high quality services and facilities commensurate with being a progressive regional city.
"We need more high quality tourism products.
"There's a need for further strategic work to identify and realise tourism opportunities with both the public and private sectors having key roles to play."
Mr Paton is heading overseas with his family, describing himself as 51 years old "but depreciating rapidly".
He grew up in Warrnambool but went away for 20 years, a decade in Melbourne working at Latrobe University as an academic before joining the private sector.
Another 10 years followed in London with accountancy giant PricewaterhouseCoopers in corporate financing and working for the UK Competition Commission on market regulation.
He said the highlight of his decade in the England capital was meeting his wife Upma and the birth of his two daughters.
He's torn between young people seeing the world and staying in the regions, but struck his own balance by doing both.
"It's tricky but there's real value in seeing what the world is all about," he said.
"Only then do you fully appreciate what a beautiful city we live in.
"Ideally we want both - explore the world, skill up and get your young families returning to Warrnambool."
Mr Paton is heading back to Great Britain on holidays with his wife and two daughters who haven't seen family for about six years.
"It's a good time to reconnect with family and friends," he said.
The financier came back to Warrnambool in 2008, flying in from London for an interview, to see his parents for a few days and then fly back.
"In hindsight I laugh about this now - a zoom interview would have been handy and less expensive," he said reflecting on landing the job with the council's economic development team.
"I had a yak with Bill Millard, director at the time, and the intention was really to stay for a year and get to Melbourne or back to London but one year turned into 15 years and all of a sudden I've seen my kids grow up.
"Warrnambool is a perfect place to raise families. No regrets on that front."
He said the job had plenty of variety.
"I really enjoyed my first taste of local government, which combined both the big picture stuff and the community interface at a local level," he said. "That's what I loved about it.
"The people are what makes the role. That's the truth, working with good people.
"I had spent time working in the private sector, as an academic and other tiers of government, but there's nothing quite like the local government sector.
"I continue to be genuinely impressed with the talent and commitment of staff in the council."
Mr Paton was heavily involved in the city centre renewal, the opening up of industrial, residential and aviation land, working on housing affordability programs and regional skilled migration, food and fibre, environment and sustainability, and international engagement with our sister cities Miura and Changchun.
"It's a variety you are not going to get in any other gig," he said.
"It comes with some unique pressures living and working in the community.
"It's not uncommon to be collared on a Saturday night about council business while out for tea with the family.
"My wife and family are unlikely to miss that and I may be able to broaden my range of cafe options."
He chuckles, "I'm down to vegan at present."
Mr Paton said property developers played an important role in the city, taking risks for returns, but they deserved acknowledgement for the important role they played growing residential and industrial stock in Warrnambool.
He said he would not miss some issues "gaining a lot more oxygen than they deserved and losing sight of facts and strategy" but understands that was vibrant democracy.
"As a city we must be prepared to keep taking a few risks on innovation which is becoming increasingly hard across all tiers of government," he said. "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with Warrnambool City and it's time to move on and give someone else a go."
