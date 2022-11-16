Competitors have made a jubilant return to the Koroit Agricultural Show.
The gates to the showgrounds opened on November 12 to Koroit's first agricultural and pastoral show in three years after the pandemic forced its past two scheduled annual gatherings to be cancelled.
The event included the popular cattle, sheep and horse competitions.
This year saw a small but quality line up of sheep, which were judged by Warrnambool's George Melano.
Mr Melano is no stranger to the Koroit Show, with his Southdown rams reigning supreme champion at contests in previous years.
It was a family affair for some of this year's winners, including Grassmere's Jim Bligh and his granddaughter Elli Burgess, as well as Barry Shalders and his grandchildren Damon Shalders and Tahlior Homes.
The 2022 results of the Koroit Agricultural and Pastoral Show's sheep competition were:
INTERBREED RAM
INTERBREED EWE
INTERBREED GROUP
ALL BREED SHEEP OF THE SHOW
The run of shows will continue this weekend with Noorat Show set to make its return. The agricultural competitions will include horses, beef and dairy, sheep, dairy goats and poultry.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.