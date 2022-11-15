New Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls coach Sally Riley is excited by the prospect of leading more training sessions across the south-west in a bid to develop the region's talent.
Riley, a former AFL Women's premiership player, takes over the reins of the NAB League team from David Loader, who led both the boys and girls programs for the past two seasons.
Loader will remain head coach of the boys program in 2023.
Ballarat-based Riley, who served as an assistant coach to Loader during the 2022 season, said she already had an idea of last season's playing group and their capabilities and was looking forward to meeting more south-west talent in the coming months.
"Now it's a full-time job, I'll be down in Warrnambool whether that's running sessions with the girls," she said. "We've got quite substantial numbers down in Warrnambool who will be training there weekly.
"It's also meeting the coaches down there, networking, coming to watch local games. I'm a strong believer of why should living rural, why should you miss out on opportunities because of where you live."
A teacher-by-trade, Riley says educating teenagers to become the best player they could be was a key philosophy of hers.
"In my coaching and playing experience, the elite level isn't for everyone and even as part of our Rebels program, that's okay," she said. "Whether it's you just want to go back to South Warrnambool and be the best South Warrnambool player you can be, that's my philosophy.
"It doesn't matter if you aspire to be drafted or not."
Riley, who won a AFLW flag at Adelaide but also dealt with being in-and-out of the best 21, said she would also help players deal with the mental side of the game.
"Helping the girls deal with selection when you're not a star, you're not a big fish in a small pond, I think those experiences can really help grow our group," she said. "If they end up back at local league and just loving their footy and giving back to others and making others better than our program has been a success."
Riley's appointment comes after the AFL committed to all regional pathways programs participating in the NAB League in Victoria and Tasmania having a dedicated full-time coach for each of their boys and girls teams in 2023.
Pre-season training for the under 18 girls program starts Monday. Under 16 training will follow from December 5.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
