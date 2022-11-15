The Standard
Updated

Sally Riley named GWV Rebels youth girls coach for 2023 NAB League season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 16 2022 - 5:48pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Riley will take on the head coaching role for the GWV Rebels' youth girls program.

New Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls coach Sally Riley is excited by the prospect of leading more training sessions across the south-west in a bid to develop the region's talent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.