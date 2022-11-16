The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Former Callaghan's site relisted for sale

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 16 2022 - 12:46pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On the market: A site in Warrnambool's CBD, which has approval for a $70 million development, has been listed for sale for the second time this year.

The former site of Callaghan Motors in Warrnambool has been relisted for sale after an expressions of interest campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.