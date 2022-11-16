Former Callaghan's site relisted for sale

The former site of Callaghan Motors in Warrnambool has been relisted for sale after an expressions of interest campaign.
Melbourne firm Jones Real Estate was seeking expressions of interest for the site, which has approval for a $70 million development.
However, the site - which is expected to sell for upwards of $8 million - has this week been relisted through For Sale By Owner.
The former owner of the site, Brian Callaghan, said he hoped the proposed $70 million redevelopment would go ahead.
"I'd certainly like to see something like his first plan at the site," Mr Callaghan said.
"I was pretty excited about that."
When asked by The Standard during the expressions of interest campaign, Jones Real Estate managing director Paul Jones said there had been strong interest in the site.
He said there was interest from a combination of local, national and international developers.
"There are a number of high profile and major national retail tenants seeking a suitable premises in Warrnambool," Mr Jones said at the time.
"This property adjoins a full line Aldi Supermarket and is neighbouring Woolworths - it is clearly a destination location primed for activation."
Mr Jones said there were a number of options for a buyer.
"The property offers the ability for a purchaser to acquire an acre of prime Warrnambool CBD commercial one zoned land," he said.
"The property offers multiple purposes - retain the existing building and refurbish or utilise the approved planning permit to construct a mixed use development containing, residential, office, retail and serviced apartments.
"We note the serviced apartment product (84 rooms) comes with a lease pre-commitment from a national hotel operator - which showcases significant confidence in the blue chip location."
Melbourne developer Jose Romero, who played AFL with North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs, was behind the approved development, which had been earmarked for completion in 2023.
Plans for the site included three towers - one with about 100 serviced apartments, a second with 50 to 60 apartments which would be sold and another with office and retail space.
It would be a major change to the city's skyline, with the development being built over 10 levels including a basement with 180 car spaces.
The development was approved by Warrnambool City Council, which received a number of objections to the proposal.
One of the objections was later withdrawn and while councillors were fully briefed on the project there was not enough opposition to trigger sending it to a meeting for councillors to decide on.
The new listing states the site has an estimated lease of $668,000 per annum.
It would meet "the requirements of many national large format retailers", it states.
