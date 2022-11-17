If you'd like your event to feature in the weekly What's On email lillian.altman@warrnamboolstandard.com.au or warrnamboolstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 3pm on Wednesday the week of the event. Please include the name, location and time of the event.
FILM: 3000 Years of Longing, Reardon Theatre, 7.30pm.
MUSIC: Wild Roomers, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 8pm-11pm. Loch Hart Music Festival, Great Ocean Road, Princetown, gates open 4pm until Sunday at noon.
EXPOS: Warrnambool Combined Health Support Network health expo, Civic Green, 10am-2pm. Summer art expo opening night, Pomborneit North Community Hall, from 7pm.
BMX: Near Warrnambool's foreshore kiosk, from 6.30pm for the event.
AGRICULTURE: Noorat Show, Noorat Recreation Reserve, 9am-5pm.
SPEEDWAY: Sprintcars Victorian Title & Formula 500 Jack Willsher Cup, Premier Speedway. Gates 4pm, racing from 5pm.
MUSIC: Michael Beach Band, Delivery and Sid O'Neil, The Dart and Marlin, from 8pm. Rhyley McGrath, Duke's Commerical Hotel, Koroit, from 7pm, Marty and Mike, 7.30pm-1pm. Nick Alexander, The Star of the West Hotel, Port Fairy, from 8.30pm.
COMEDY: Barry Morgan's World of Organs, Port Fairy Lecture Hall, from 7pm.
REPAIRS: Port Fairy Repair Cafe, Railway Place, 10am-noon.
PARKRUN: 6th anniversary, Lake Pertobe, 7.30am-9.30am.
MARKET: Woodford Primary School, 10am-3pm.
FUNDRAISER: Meet and Greet with Dane Swan, Nick Maxwell and Peter Daicos, The Royal Hotel Portland, from 12.30pm.
LAUNCH: 2023 season, Portland Arts Centre, from 5.30pm.
ART: Family Play Day! Warrnambool art gallery, Sinead Murphy Making Waves opening, 10am-noon.
CRICKET: Warrnambool and District Cricket association, division one, Mortlake, bushfield, Warrnambool and ALlansford, from noon.
MUSIC: Things of Stone and Wood, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Sam Grayson, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 2pm-5pm. Queen Forever tribute band, Lighthouse Theatre, 8pm-10pm. Irish music jam session, Kirkstall Hotel, from 3pm. Sam Grayson, Union Station Hotel, Woolsthorpe, 2pm-5pm.
MARKET: Warrnambool Fresh Market, Lake Pertobe 8.30am-1pm.
COMEDY: Barry Morgan on-off family-friendly show with retro finger food, Yambuk Hall, show at 3pm, BBQ from 6pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
