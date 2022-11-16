Warrnambool Touch Football representative coach and passionate local sportsman Andrew 'Chicka' Ferguson believes the sport can thrive in the south-west region moving forward.
The association will send three representative teams to play in the Western Affiliates Cup in Ballarat on Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27, with a combination of women's, men's and mixed teams to represent the town.
Ferguson, who had represented Victoria in touch football previously, told The Standard the opportunity to send the teams was a result of the growing interest in the game and an opportunity to bring talented players through the pathways.
These guys will have a great opportunity to play in the Cup and hopefully get state selection.- Andrew Ferguson
"That's where I got my start when I first got selected for states," he said.
"These guys will have a great opportunity to play in the cup and hopefully get state selection."
The Warrnambool local said he was buoyed by the passion for touch football in the south-west and hoped to continue mentoring the next wave of players.
"At the moment, we're trying to combine with Portland and touch football is all over Hamilton, Horsham has a competition too," he said.
"I've been doing it since I was like six, playing all three codes - rugby league, rugby union and rugby touch. Because I'm 42 now, I'm looking to retire from it and be full-time coach and to get more people into the representative side of it."
The association plays its regular summer season on Monday nights from 6pm at Deakin University's Warrnambool campus and Ferguson said anyone was welcome to give it a go.
"They can contact us on Facebook and get involved," he said.
