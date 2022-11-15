The Standard
Labor has pledged a $100,000 grant to Panmure Football Netball Club if it wins the state election

By Lillian Altman
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
South West Coast Labor candidate Kylie Gaston, centre, with Panmure Football Netball Club president Philip Mahony and Allansford-Panmure Cricket Club president Steve Aberline. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

PANMURE Football Netball Club could be given a financial helping hand to assist with its flood recovery.

Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Local News

