PANMURE Football Netball Club could be given a financial helping hand to assist with its flood recovery.
Labor candidate for South West Coast Kylie Gaston has pledged a $100,000 grant to the club if her party wins the state election.
Panmure Recreation Reserve was partially under water when the Hopkins River peaked after heavy rainfall in October.
This is the second time the club has been flooded in 11 years.
Panmure Football Netball Club president Philip Mahony said the money would likely go towards infrastructure.
"This money will go a long way to looking after some of the long list of things we'd like to be doing at the club," he said.
He said that included an upgrade to the upstairs kitchen, and the construction of female facilities which has been put on hold as a result of the floods.
Ms Gaston said Panmure was selected because of its status as a good, stable club.
"That will use the money strategically," she said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
