Visitor numbers at Warrnambool's library have tripled since its Kepler Street doors opened last month.
Nearly 22,000 bookworms have wiggled into the community hub since it opened on October 13, triple the number its Liebig Street predecessor saw during the same period last year.
The number of loans have also doubled from 10,000 to 20,912.
Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Peter Schneider said it was a great result.
"It's been a very busy first month for the new library and learning centre and it's terrific to see so many people discovering everything that a modern library has to offer," he said.
"Full credit to our team of incredibly dedicated library staff who have worked tirelessly to make sure that every guest has the best possible experience.
"While the extra space in the new library means room for thousands of new books, it also has room for community events, groups and workshops, and I'm looking forward to seeing how the community embraces the library to help create a vibrant centre of activity and learning."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.