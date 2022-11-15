The Standard
Treasures from the Loch Ard shipwreck return to Port Campbell

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:07pm, first published 3:10pm
Gavin Deppeler received some precious cargo from Marion Johnstone at Loch Ard Gorge. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Precious items that washed up on the beach after the Loch Ard shipwreck in 1878 have been handed over to the Port Campbell community - 144 years after the tragedy.

