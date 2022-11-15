Precious items that washed up on the beach after the Loch Ard shipwreck in 1878 have been handed over to the Port Campbell community - 144 years after the tragedy.
Only two people survived the tragic shipwreck - apprentice sailor Tom Pearce and passenger Eva Carmichael.
In the disaster of the June 1 shipwreck, Eva lost her parents and five siblings.
Tom, who had washed ashore first, ventured back into the water, spending an hour struggling to save her and bring her ashore before scaling the cliffs to seek help.
In the weeks following, she was cared for after the unimaginable tragedy at the nearby Glenample homestead.
When she left Australia, she took with her the papers belonging to her father that had washed ashore after the shipwreck.
She also had with her a photo - taken about two weeks after the disaster - that Tom had sent her.
Eva kept the photo and documents and they have been handed down through the generations.
But her great grandson Richard Townshend has now gifted the precious items to the Port Campbell community through the Heytesbury District Historical Society.
From his home in Denver, Mr Townshend was able to dial in via Whats App to be part of the ceremony at Loch Ard Gorge on Tuesday where a suitcase containing the yet-to-be-revealed items from his family's archive were handed over.
It was then taken back to the historical society where they were unpacked by members donning white gloves to handle the historic artefacts.
The items, which also include a collection of photos and a Bible belonging to Eva, will eventually be put on display.
Geelong's Marion Johnstone - who has a long attachment to the story of the Loch Ard - had been entrusted with delivering the precious cargo to Port Campbell after visiting Mr Townshend in America earlier this year.
Historical society treasurer Peter Younis said the community had never forgotten the tragedy, which claimed the life of 50 of 52 people onboard.
"We need to remember Eva had lost her parents and all of her siblings bar William. It was an unbelievably traumatic event for this young girl," he said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
