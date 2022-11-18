Business owners urged to put in place measures against cyber attacks

South-west businesses need to be vigilant and protect themselves against online criminals.
In the wake of news Medibank clients are the latest victims to hackers threatening to release private information, Member for Wannon Dan Tehan has urged business owners to ensure they are protected.
"Every one needs to be concerned about the rise of cyber criminals and of cyber attacks," Mr Tehan said.
"We know from experience that we're not immune in south-west Victoria.
"When I was Cyber Security Minister in 2015/16, there were businesses in the south-west getting hit then and the threat to businesses has only gotten worst."
Mr Tehan said every business owner should be looking at their system as a matter of urgency.
"Every business needs to be looking at the potential risks they face in this area and trying to do everything they can to mitigate that risk.
"Cyber safety should be something every business is thinking about on a daily basis."
Mr Tehan described the online criminals as "despicable".
"It's abhorrent and appalling," he said.
"The trouble is these criminals don't care.
"A lot of them are based offshore and they have no compassion and consideration for the emotional toll this takes on business owners."
Mr Tehan said in addition to business owners ensuring they are protected, the federal government had a role to play.
He spoke about cyber attacks on the latest episode of ABC's Q+A.
It was also revealed this week that Medibank could be facing legal action after the personal details of millions of its customers were stolen in the data breach.
After the health information of some of its customers were posted on the dark web, law firm Maurice Blackburn confirmed it was reviewing whether customers affected by the hack could be entitled to compensation.
The firm's principal lawyer Andrew Watson said the breach of data was one of the most serious seen in Australia.
"Companies that hold their customers' sensitive health information have an important obligation to make sure that information is safeguarded, commensurate with the sensitivity of that data," he said.
"Medibank have a heightened responsibility ti out in place greater safeguards to secure the personal and health claim information it collected from its customers."
Data including names, phones numbers, Medicare numbers and sensitive health information was taken by the hackers during the breach.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.