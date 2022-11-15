Clever hands and minds will be busy at work at Port Fairy Community House this weekend.
On Saturday, the Port Fairy Repair Cafe will be held for the final time in 2022.
It has been a successful comeback for the repair cafe, which had been put on ice after a promising start pre-COVID.
Port Fairy Repair Cafe member Natasha Mills said 2022 had been a positive year.
"This will be our 10th cafe of the year and it has been so good," Ms Mills said.
"We have really built a lot of momentum, we have picked out some new volunteers.
"We've fixed or repaired over one tonne of items since we began in 2020. This equates to over 300 items.
"Also socially, it is such a nice place to be a part of."
Repairs that take place at the cafe include bicycles, electricals, mechanical and clothing.
The repair cafe will run on Saturday from 10am to 12 noon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.