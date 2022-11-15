The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Two men arrested, to appear in court during February next year

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 15 2022 - 3:40pm, first published 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nine mature cannabis plants, with a street value of $3000 each, were seized by police. This is a file image.

Police have arrested two men in Colac west after a raid on Tuesday morning uncovered cannabis worth more than $30,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.