Police have arrested two men in Colac west after a raid on Tuesday morning uncovered cannabis worth more than $30,000.
Detectives from the Colac police crime investigation unit executed a warrant at 9am Tuesday and located a small hydroponic set-up.
Officers found nine large cannabis plants measuring about 1.5 metres tall, with a street value of about $3000 each.
There were also 12 immature plants, ranging from 15cms tall to about 30cms, about 40 anabolic steroid pills, a small amount of methamphetamine and a taser.
Police arrested a 40-year-old Colac resident and a man in his 30s at the address.
They were conveyed to the Colac police station where they were interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Colac Magistrates Court in mid February next year.
They have been charged with cultivation of cannabis, possessing a prohibited weapon and other drug-related offences.
Detective Senior Constable Michael Palmer said it was a very pleasing result.
"We're delighted to have seized the drugs, taser and cannabis and those items are now out of the community," he said.
"Anyone with information about drugs, weapons or other illegal activities is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.