The closure of the Warrnambool saleyards could have been avoided, according to former city councillor Peter Hulin.
He said it was disappointing most people didn't realise the hole its closure would leave in the city's economy.
"The closure is a result of the lack of management from the council itself," Mr Hulin said.
"It is clearly a result of a decade of poor management.
"Mortlake opened and we stopped spending money and improving our core business.
"If Colin McKenna was running the saleyards, it would be Mortlake closing, not Warrnambool."
Mr Hulin said if the council was closing the saleyards purely based on the fact the facility was losing money, it needed to apply that principle to other city assets.
"The council has knowingly let the infrastructure get run down and then it says 'it will cost us so much to get it up to standard, we can't afford that' - well I don't accept that for a second when you consider how much money we spent on Flagstaff Hill just a few years ago.
"We were told by the consultants that the bottom line was going to be so much better and it was going to be so much more financially viable, which is completely false - it hasn't come to fruition at all."
Mr Hulin said the council should now look at whether its other assets were returning profits.
"When you consider the benefits of the saleyards to the city, why aren't they using the same argument for everything else?
"How do they justify the continuation of funding for Flagstaff Hill, for the art gallery, for the library, for the Lighthouse Theatre?
"They have to use the same yardstick on these other organisations and say what is the economic benefit in cold dollars - not perceived benefits.
"If that's the case, they would have to put up a motion to shut the lot of them."
Mr Hulin said he wasn't suggesting the council do this. "I'm not saying that and I want to make that clear," he said.
"I'm not saying you would do that obviously because I think they are all assets to the city.
"What I'm saying is there are plenty of other facilities losing money and it's the saleyards that have been earmarked for closure because of mismanagement."
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the saleyards and whether they should remain open had been "a long running issue".
"Yes, there has been a lack of investment in renewals and upgrades, however, we cannot change that.
"We're at the point that we're at - the decision has been made.
"Now we have to move forward and look to the future."
Councillors last week voted 4-3 to close the yards by June 30 next year.
Councillors Ben Blain, Vicki Jellie, Max Taylor and mayor Debbie Arnott voted for closing the yards, while Richard Ziegeler, Otha Akoch and Angie Paspaliaris voted against.
