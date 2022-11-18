Big field for city council chief's role

Warrnambool City Council has a Melbourne Cup-size field of applicants from which to choose its next council chief.
Whoever is selected for the job which carries a salary in the range of $320,000 to $329,000 will have to build a leadership team that inspires staff.
The Standard can reveal 27 applicants, including incumbent Peter Schneider, are in the running for the job, which councillors decided to advertise rather than offer Mr Schneider an extension.
With the position opened up, city growth director Andrew Paton resigning this week and community development director Ingrid Bishop only a couple of months into her role, the council is heading towards a fresh administrative start. Only the director of city infrastructure David Leahy (about two years) and director of corporate strategies Peter Utri (about six years) have been in their roles long-term.
The possibility of a fresh start in the key roles also gives the council a chance to turnaround damning staff survey results that have driven calls for cultural change in the organisation.
A staff survey from 2020 which has been obtained under freedom of information found leadership was lacking.
There were 292 respondents to the council staff survey, who rated the senior leadership at 32 per cent.
Departments rated as low as:
Former councillor Brian Kelson obtained the survey through an FOI request.
"Staff can only do so much as an employee if they don't get help from the executive leadership team, otherwise it all starts to fall apart," Mr Kelson said.
Mayor Debbie Arnott declined to comment when contacted.
