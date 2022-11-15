Connecting community key in addressing veteran suicide

Veterans who have served in the Australian Defence Force in the last 40 years are more likely to die by suicide than the general population, a report has revealed.
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) released its fifth annual update on suicide among the Australian Defence Force (ADF) today.
While permanent and reserve military men were less likely to die by suicide than the general population, ex-serving were more likely, the report showed.
Between 1997 and 2020, there were 1600 certified deaths by suicide among those with ADF service since January 1, 1985.
The report showed commonly identified risk factors in men included mood disorders such as depression and anxiety (48.5 per cent), problems in spousal relationships (41.1 per cent) and suicide ideation (29.2 percent).
Women also predominately suffered from mood disorders (66 per cent), followed by a personal history of self-harm and relationship problems (both 38 per cent).
Warrnambool veteran Adam Kent said the transition from military to civilian life could be challenging for some veterans, and often led to mental health and relationship issues.
But he said connecting returned veterans with their community over the last few years had gone a long way in helping those who were suffering.
Mr Kent's RSL Active program, which encourages veterans to get active through organised activities, has made waves across the country following it's launch in Warrnambool in about 2019.
He said it was from there the group stumbled across the importance of connecting with its community.
"It hasn't been something we wanted to achieve and decided on A B and C to achieve it," Mr Kent said.
"I think in more recent years we've come to understand that being a veteran is not what defines us. We're community members," he said. "That community engagement has really worked for us. We've said 'we're veterans and we don't know how to transfer that into the community' and the community has gone 'we want to embrace you'. It's a two-way street."
Mr Kent said seeing RSL Active being launched across the nation was rewarding.
"We've seen how many lives it hass impacted in such a positive way. Veterans are happier, they're excelling and learning to transition better and that process flows into family dynamics, as well as the community. It's a win-win for everybody."
The AIHW was founded by the federal government. The Royal Commission, which is independent of government, will provide its final report into defence and veteran suicide in 2024.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.