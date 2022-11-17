A 91-YEAR-OLD tradition at the Noorat Show is the inspiration behind a competition at the community event.
The show day picnic competition returns to Noorat Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
Noorat Show President Monica Heffernan said the entries are anonymously judged on the presentation and eye appeal. "You show up on the day and bring your own picnic," she said.
"Historically, families have had picnics and mini family reunions at Noorat since the show began in 1931."
There will also be food available to purchase and demonstrations on cooking a barbecue from celebrity chef Ed 'Fast Ed' Halmagyi, from Better Homes and Gardens, using locally sourced lamb, beef and other products.
Camperdown baker Paul Kent will showcase how to make sourdough and there will also be cupcake decorating for the children.
Highlights include performances by Old Melbourne Road and children's entertainers The Mik Maks and the dog high jump.
The gates are open from 9am-5pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
