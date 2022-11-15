The Standard
Warrnambool needs to unlock potential as a 'lifestyle city', says demographer Bernard Salt

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 15 2022 - 3:10pm, first published 12:00pm
A growing number of people are exiting capital cities and choosing to live in rural and regional areas, often on the coast.

Warrnambool has the potential to boost its population by establishing itself as a "lifestyle city", according to leading demographer Bernard Salt.

