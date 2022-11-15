Warrnambool has the potential to boost its population by establishing itself as a "lifestyle city", according to leading demographer Bernard Salt.
The Terang-born social commentator and director of The Demographics Group said there was a national trend of people exiting cities.
Often people making a shift were looking to make a move to the coast, Mr Salt said.
He was talking at a breakfast held at the Lady Bay Resort in Warrnambool on Tuesday. "I think there is a trend that people in their mid 30s and early 40s, all of a sudden that inner city minimalist apartment in north Fitzroy doesn't do it for you anymore," Mr Salt said.
"You need three bedrooms, a front garden, a backyard and a Zoom room.
"Where are you going to get that - you will get that in a lifestyle zone."
Mr Salt said Warrnambool needed to position itself to be able to promote the city to these people and say "we will give you that quality of life and value for money in housing".
"The map is showing people are moving to Warragul, to Mitchell Shire, to the Surf Coast and hopefully to Warrnambool in due course."
Mr Salt said there were some things Warrnambool needed to add to its appeal.
"I do think the roads system needs to be upgraded," he said.
"It would be great to see an extension of the freeway from Geelong to Colac come through to Warrnambool in due course and I hope that would be the case from 2030 or 2040. It would actually bypass towns like Camperdown and Terang and provide easier access to Melbourne."
Mr Salt said other facilities that added to the appeal of regional cities included investment in hospitals and universities and reliable NBN access.
In addition to being a lifestyle city, Warrnambool also needs to ensure it can operate as a "care city", Mr Salt said. This is to cater to the ageing population.
Mr Salt was asked about the city's housing shortage. He said he believed cities such as Warrnambool needed to discuss the issue with other areas that were also experiencing a lack of affordable housing.
"To my knowledge there is no place that has found a solution but there are a number of places that have this issue," Mr Salt said.
The Sunshine Coast in Queensland is one place that is deeply affected by the housing shortage. "My thinking is Warrnambool, plus the Sunshine Coast, plus Moyne - because I was asked this question yesterday - should be collaborating. You're going to solve it - I think - by a multiple range of options that will come out of discussions with other people in the same situation."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
