Man caught with four types of drugs in stolen car

A Geelong man caught with four types of drugs in a stolen car in Warrnambool has been jailed.
Aidan Weddell, 24, previously from Mount Gambier, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court in June to drug possession and weapon and bail offences.
A charge of trafficking methamphetamine was withdrawn.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa deferred sentencing so the man could engage in the Court Integrated Services Program.
But this week the court heard the man had breached a suspended jail sentence in South Australia and was incarcerated until November 10.
Lawyer Alexander Shirrefs, representing Weddell, said his client was released from Port Augusta Prison on that day and was aware he had "scuttled" any good will or confidence the Warrnambool court may have had on his progress.
Weddell was jailed for four months. He had already served 74 days in custody on remand before being bailed.
The offender was arrested in July last year when uniform officers noticed a false number plate attached to the rear of the car which was re-fueling at the BP service station on the corner of Raglan Parade and Jamieson Street at 5.20am.
That led to further enquiries which revealed the Volkswagen Golf hatchback had been reported stolen.
A search of the vehicle uncovered GHB, methamphetamine, cocaine and Suboxone.
Police also seized knives, knuckle dusters and more than $2000 in cash. Weddell was later released on bail with strict conditions, including not leaving Victoria.
That bail was breached in January after he travelled to South Australia.The court heard he was the passenger in a vehicle involved in a pursuit with South Australia police.
He was found in possession of a glass pipe and admitted to smoking the drug ice.
